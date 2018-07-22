Watch: England end USA's World Cup Sevens dream, send hosts packing in golden point thriller

England have snuffed out the USA's chances of a Rugby World Cup Sevens win on home soil in San Francisco, coming away with a thrilling 24-19 golden point quarter-final win.

The hosts got out to an early lead, with Madison Hughes scoring after just seconds, only for a double to Dan Norton and another try to Oliver Lindsay-Hague pushed England ahead at the break.

The USA didn't go down without a fight though, with Folau Niua and Perry Baker both crossing over for tries, levelling scores at 19-19.

Extra time and golden point followed, which England claimed in style.

Phil Burgess latched onto a cross-field kick, running away to score in the corner, sending England to the semi-finals.