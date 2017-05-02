 

Watch: 'I ended up on the ground and she was still standing!' Damian McKenzie flattened by women's rugby star Selica Winiata

Chiefs speedster and All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie has given his account of events after he ended up on the worse end of a collision with women's rugby star Selica Winiata at training today.

Winiata has been training with the Chiefs in preparation for the women’s Rugby World Cup, but she may have a thing or two to show some Super Rugby stars.
McKenzie was running back line set pieces with his Chiefs teammates against a defensive line when the pair clashed mid-play, resulting in McKenzie hitting the turf and Winiata offering to help him up.

"I ended up on the ground and she was still standing!" he said.

"I clipped her with my cheek into her nose but she's pretty tough!"

Winiata has been training with the Chiefs this season in preparation for this year's women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland after she wasn't selected for the the Black Ferns Sevens at the start of this year's World Series.

