Watch: End-to-end magic! Hurricanes conjure another trademark try-of-the-year contender from their own tryline

The Hurricanes have destroyed the Cheetahs 61-7 tonight on the back of a standout performance from midfield combo Vince Aso and Ngani Laumape.

A brilliant night in the Cake Tin was initially marred by handling errors as the Hurricanes failed to convert territory, possession and pressure into points, but a brain explosion in the form of a bizarre quick 22m dropout by the Cheetahs saw the floodgates open through Prinsep.

Aso crossed over for his first try of the night just a few minutes after the first try before adding two more in the second half thanks to set ups from fellow midfielder Laumape.