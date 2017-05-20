 

Watch: End-to-end magic! Hurricanes conjure another trademark try-of-the-year contender from their own tryline

The Hurricanes have destroyed the Cheetahs 61-7 tonight on the back of a standout performance from midfield combo Vince Aso and Ngani Laumape.

The Hurricanes created another classic in the Cake Tin using their signature improvisational skills and blistering pace.
A brilliant night in the Cake Tin was initially marred by handling errors as the Hurricanes failed to convert territory, possession and pressure into points, but a brain explosion in the form of a bizarre quick 22m dropout by the Cheetahs saw the floodgates open through Prinsep.

The Hurricanes' dynamic duo continue to stamp their mark as the new superstar midfielders of Wellington.
Aso crossed over for his first try of the night just a few minutes after the first try before adding two more in the second half thanks to set ups from fellow midfielder Laumape.

As a result, Aso broke former Hurricanes centre and franchise legend Tana Umaga's record at the club for most tries in a season with his twelfth of the year so far despite multiple rounds and finals rugby still to be played.

A quick 22m dropout by the South Africans went from bad to worse as the ensuing pandemonium from the odd choice led to five points.
Top
