Watch: The emotional moment Wallabies star Christian Lealiifano slots conversion in post-leukaemia comeback

Former Wallabies playmaker Christian Lealiifano made an emotional return to the field this weekend, lacing up his boots once again for his first match since being diagnosed with leukaemia nearly 12 months ago, even slotting a conversion just like he used to.

Playing in the Canberra fourth division, the Wallabies and Brumbies playmaker returned to the field.
Playing in the Canberra fourth division for his Tuggeranong Vikings side against Royals, Lealiiafano was joined by brother Lix.

It was the first time in 10 years that the two siblings shared the same field.

Lealiiafano, 29, even stayed after the match to take photos with fans, including the referee.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was another keen onlooker, eager to judge the progress of his star player, fueling speculation of Lealiifano's imminent return to Super Rugby.

"In terms of his preparation to play at that next level, this was his best avenue," Larkham told the Canberra Times.

"We haven't made a decision [on his involvement in the Super Rugby season], it's a matter of sitting down with Christian and finding out what he wants to do first."

"It was good to see him back out there playing rugby again. We'll make a decision [on Sunday]."

