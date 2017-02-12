Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

The Chiefs have won the first ever Brisbane Global Tens, defeating the Crusaders 12-5 in a close final at Suncorp Stadium.
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.
Source: SKY
The team publicly stated before the quarter-finals that they would dedicate the win to former Chief Sione Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.
The Chiefs earned themselves $1.6m from winning the tournament.
The Crusaders' new halfback scored to help his side overcome the Hurricanes and book a finals spot with the Chiefs.
Source: SKY
Shaun Stevenson stepped his way through the Bulls' defence to score this crucial try in the Brisbane Tens semi-final.
Source: SKY
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.
Source: SKY
Lauaki's old side paid their respects for their former teammate after his sudden death earlier this morning.
Source: SKY