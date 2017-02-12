 

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

The Chiefs have won the first ever Brisbane Global Tens, defeating the Crusaders 12-5 in a close final at Suncorp Stadium.

The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.
The team publicly stated before the quarter-finals that they would dedicate the win to former Chief Sione Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

The Chiefs earned themselves $1.6m from winning the tournament.

The Crusaders' new halfback scored to help his side overcome the Hurricanes and book a finals spot with the Chiefs.
Shaun Stevenson stepped his way through the Bulls' defence to score this crucial try in the Brisbane Tens semi-final.
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.
Lauaki's old side paid their respects for their former teammate after his sudden death earlier this morning.
