Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki
Source:
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.
Source: 1 NEWS
Messam returned after the Chiefs claimed the Brisbane Tens, captaining the side after the loss of his great mate Lauaki.
Source: 1 NEWS
Gavet attended Kelston Boys High where many students used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.
Source: SKY
