Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.
Messam returned after the Chiefs claimed the Brisbane Tens, captaining the side after the loss of his great mate Lauaki.
Gavet attended Kelston Boys High where many students used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.
Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

00:42
3
'He was like a brother, my heart's broken' – Liam Messam devastated by Sione Lauaki's passing

00:29
4
Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

00:28
5
Watch: 'I've spent the week shocked' - Kiwi sprinter who pushed Usain Bolt still in disbelief at racing legend

00:47
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

"I know it's live TV... I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again," said an apologetic Adele.

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.

00:29
Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.



 
