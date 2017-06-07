Watch: Eden Park erupts as lightning quick Ihaia West rips Lions apart for game-clinching try

Blues first-five Ihaia West scored the game winning try - and what a brilliant try it was - as his side secured a brilliant 22-16 win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

Receiving the ball from a Sonny Bill Williams offload, West was at his mercurial best, outclassing the Lions defence with pace and skill before racing away to score under the posts.

The playmaker then rubbed salt into the tourists' wounds by converting his own try.