 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Down goes another! All Blacks lose Ardie Savea to third case of mumps on end-of-year tour

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks have been plagued once again by mumps, with loose forward Ardie Savea the third player to pick up the contagious virus so far in the team's end-of-year tour.

Team management believes Savea picked up the virus from teammate Rieko Ioane.
Source: David Havili / Instagram

Savea missed the first field training session in Cardiff for their build up towards the final Test of the tour against Wales on Sunday morning after he was swiftly isolated with the onset of the virus identified by team staff.

 All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster confirmed the news at this morning's press conference. "Ardie has got a mild dose of the mumps," he said.

"He's the only one so he's in his room in isolation. He's been fully vaccinated previously as a kid but clearly he's got something. He's been in isolation for a few days. He's actually recovering pretty quickly but we've just kept him apart."

Foster said team management don’t believe anyone else has the contagion.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's believed Savea picked up the virus from the second player caught while on this year's northern tour - Rieko Ioane.

Ioane was also isolated once it was discovered he had the mumps but prior to that he had travelled with teammates and shared rooms with them as per normal.

Team management was unsure how the winger picked up the virus with them firmly believing he hadn't contracted it from the team's first case, Jack Goodhue.

The All Blacks said at the time Goodhue did not come into contact with Ioane so there wasn't any chance the cases were related.

Foster said based on Ioane's case, this week was the one where other members of the team could start to display symptoms of the illness.

"If you look at the timelines that's probably how it would work. Clearly it caught us on the hop a little bit," Foster said.

"It's not something you get a lot of so it has come out of the blue a little bit but we're really satisfied with the way doc has reacted really quickly with Rieko and obviously Ardie was susceptible even though he's done everything right in the past.

"Are we worried about it? No. But we've taken every precaution. Clearly Ardie must have been in pretty close proximity to Rieko at some point."

Foster said he did not believe anyone else had the mumps.

"They're not showing any warning signs. I'm not a doctor but it's something we've taken really seriously. We're not just sitting back taking it for granted I know Tony has done a great job of isolating it but clearly Ardie has caught something."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

00:56
2
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:55
3
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

00:31
4
The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

02:00
5
The team from Holy Cross College is mixing it with the best young players in the country.

Meet the South Auckland girls turning heads on the cricket pitch

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:20
It’s estimated up to 6,000 litres of molasses leaked onto the road near Te Awamutu.

Video: Thousands of litres of molasses cover Waikato road as truck lies on its side after crash

It rolled at 7.40am today on Ngahape Rd, Ngahape.


00:29
Many Zimbabweans are celebrating the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign – as this reporter found out.

Watch: 'I have no words' - Zimbabwe woman breaks down in tears of joy over Mugabe's resignation live on TV

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe today resigned after 37 years in power.

00:22
Zimbabweans took to the streets on their feet and in vehicles to celebrate.

Watch: Wild celebrations on streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

The streets of Zimbabwe's capital today erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers.

Police car generic.

Man, 26, arrested over Wellington taxi driver shooting

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 