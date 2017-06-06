 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with relentless UK press

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Lions coach Warren Gatland may be starting to lose patience with some his side's travelling reporters, less than a week into the tour.

The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.
Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday he found himself near breaking point after constant questioning from UK scribes, suggesting teams coached by him could only play one way - physical and direct.

The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.
Source: 1 NEWS

"What do you mean by one way? When did that way start?" Gatland challenged.

"Was it when we were successful at Wasps, or when I was coaching Waikato in the Air New Zealand Cup? I don't know, when did a certain style change?

"A few years ago, Brian Smith (former England attack coach) coined a phrase 'Warrenball' and I don't know whether that was because he was jealous of how much success we had."

Warren Gatland's Lions were nearly embarrassed by the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.
Source: 1 NEWS

Gatland has been under relentless pressure from critics after his first Lions team, boasting over 750 Test Caps of Test experience and four international captains, snuck home with a victory against an under-manned Provincial Barbarians 13-7 on Saturday, in Whangarei.

Bryn Gatland shone in Whangarei, despite ending up on the losing side against his old man.
Source: 1 NEWS

And the constant badgering of his and his Lions team's playing style might be striking a nerve, after microphones at the end of the press conference caught him cursing under his breath as he left the table.

"F***, I don't want to have to f*** keep defending myself," he said.

"F***in' hell."

Gatland's week won't be get any easier, with difficult matches against the Blues and the Crusaders scheduled for tomorrow and Saturday night respectively.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:26
1
Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

00:38
2
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

01:05
3
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with relentless UK press

00:43
4
The passenger said every Muslim has a chance to be radicalised.

Watch: 'Get off my bus or I get the police!' Driver boots Sydney woman to the kerb for launching into anti-Muslim tirade


01:07
5
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


01:05
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with relentless UK press

Are constant questions about Warren Gatland's supposed "Warrenball" playing style pushing the Lions coach to the edge?

01:24
Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.

'Let it go!' – why can't Lions rugby fans and the press forget Tana Umaga's 2005 tackle on Brian O'Driscoll?

Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.


00:43
Greenpeace is protesting the Trump administrations' decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Greenpeace activists scale crane near Parliament to protest visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

They have been up there in heavy rain for about an hour.

00:38
Burling said BAR's breakdown was unfortunate, but is happy his side picked up the two valuable wins in Bermuda.

Video: 'These boats are built for that' - Peter Burling confident Team NZ boat won't fail after BAR horror show

Team NZ are confident they will be able to handle the ever changing wind conditions in Bermuda.


00:24
NZ are 2-0 up after a mechanical issue saw BAR limp back to port in the first race, and fail to appear for the second.

Watch: Advantage Team NZ! Ben Ainslie reflects on horror day on the water - 'It's a tough day for the team'

It was another bad day at the office for Ainslie and his crew with NZ up 2-0 in their America's Cup play-off series.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ