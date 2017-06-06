Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with relentless UK press

Lions coach Warren Gatland may be starting to lose patience with some his side's travelling reporters, less than a week into the tour.

Yesterday he found himself near breaking point after constant questioning from UK scribes, suggesting teams coached by him could only play one way - physical and direct.

"What do you mean by one way? When did that way start?" Gatland challenged.

"Was it when we were successful at Wasps, or when I was coaching Waikato in the Air New Zealand Cup? I don't know, when did a certain style change?

"A few years ago, Brian Smith (former England attack coach) coined a phrase 'Warrenball' and I don't know whether that was because he was jealous of how much success we had."

Gatland has been under relentless pressure from critics after his first Lions team, boasting over 750 Test Caps of Test experience and four international captains, snuck home with a victory against an under-manned Provincial Barbarians 13-7 on Saturday, in Whangarei.

And the constant badgering of his and his Lions team's playing style might be striking a nerve, after microphones at the end of the press conference caught him cursing under his breath as he left the table.

"F***, I don't want to have to f*** keep defending myself," he said.

"F***in' hell."