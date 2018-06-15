Watch: 'I don't read French newspapers!' Sam Whitelock cracks a funny, laughs off French winger's latest comments on All Blacks' tackling

French winger Remy Grosso's latest comments about the tackle which left him with two facial fractures appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

Sam Whitelock was asked by reporters today about what he made of Grosso's comments in a French sport newspaper this morning to which the All Blacks captain delivered a witty reply.

"I don't read French newspapers!"

Grosso told Midi Olympique said he was torn on deciding whether to speak out about the tackle involving Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi during last week's first Test in Auckland.

"If we do the same thing, we French get punished," Grosso said.

"If the referee whistles foul, Cane must at least take a yellow, and their flank a red."

Whitelock said he nor the team were worried about any comments made about the issue or other areas of the All Blacks game.

"Everyone here, we probably don't read it as much as people would like.