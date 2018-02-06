Watch: 'When do I ever keep it simple?!' King Carlos hoping to turn back the clock with razzle-dazzle plays at Brisbane 10s

He may be 42-years-old, but Blues legend Carlos Spencer says he still backs himself to produce highlight plays for his old Super Rugby club when he takes the field for them this weekend.

Spencer was announced as the Auckland franchise's wild card player for this year's Brisbane Global Rugby Tens tournament after going 13 years without donning the Blues jersey.

In his nine seasons at the club, Spencer developed a reputation for flair with highlight passes and tactical kicking becoming a big part of his style before he departed to join UK club Northampton in 2005.

The 35-Test All Black says he still has those skills under his belt.

"I still do a lot of work with the boys when I do my coaching," Spencer said.

When asked if he was looking to whip out things like banana kicks during the tournament this weekend, Spencer replied with a classic response.

"When do I ever kept it simple, mate?!"