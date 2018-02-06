 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: 'When do I ever keep it simple?!' King Carlos hoping to turn back the clock with razzle-dazzle plays at Brisbane 10s

share

Source:

1 NEWS

He may be 42-years-old, but Blues legend Carlos Spencer says he still backs himself to produce highlight plays for his old Super Rugby club when he takes the field for them this weekend.

Spencer says he still backs his footy skills at 42-years-old.
Source: 1 NEWS

Spencer was announced as the Auckland franchise's wild card player for this year's Brisbane Global Rugby Tens tournament after going 13 years without donning the Blues jersey.

In his nine seasons at the club, Spencer developed a reputation for flair with highlight passes and tactical kicking becoming a big part of his style before he departed to join UK club Northampton in 2005.

The 35-Test All Black says he still has those skills under his belt.

"I still do a lot of work with the boys when I do my coaching," Spencer said.

When asked if he was looking to whip out things like banana kicks during the tournament this weekend, Spencer replied with a classic response.

"When do I ever kept it simple, mate?!"

The Blues play the Reds, Rebels and Wild Knights in Pool A for the competition, with their first match kicking off at approximately 5:40pm this Friday against the Reds.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

2
Joelle King (L) of New Zealand in action during quarter final of the PSA World Championships in Manchester, United Kingdom on 15 December 2017. Joelle was defeated 3-0 by Camille Serme. Copyright photo: PSA Word Tour

Joelle King beats reigning world champ in straight sets to claim Cleveland Classic squash title

00:36
3
The young NZ star opened up about Thurston's attempt to convince him not to move to Newcastle from North Queensland.

Video: 'He was just worried' - NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga reveals Johnathan Thurston's plea to stay with Cowboys

00:15
4
Joshua and Parker are set to fight on March 31 in Cardiff.

'I hope he's fit' - Anthony Joshua warns Joseph Parker not to get dropped in early rounds and disappoint public


5

Brad Weber set on stamping claim for Chiefs and All Blacks' vacated halfback spots

00:06
A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowing missing a lucky taxi driver.

Raw: Dashcam captures building collapse during 6.4 earthquake on east coast of Taiwan

Footage and images from the scene show several buildings destroyed and people are reportedly trapped.

01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 