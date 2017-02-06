Watch: DJ Forbes muscles through flailing Aussie defence for crucial bronze medal match try

The All Blacks Sevens have recovered in their final outing at the Sydney Sevens to claim bronze over hosts, Australia.

After a promising start to Day Two saw the New Zealand side beat the ever-dangerous Flying Fijians, the team came crashing back down to earth in the Cup semi-finals with a 12-5 loss to England.

With the unstoppable Blitzboks beating Australia on the other side of the bracket, it set up a Trans-Tasman clash for the Bronze Medal.

The All Blacks Sevens took a 12-0 lead early before Australia responded only to extend the lead once more on the halftime hooter through a strong run by DJ Forbes.

The New Zealanders would score twice more in the second half while Australia could only muster one, leading to a 29-14 win.