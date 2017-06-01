Watch: Disgraced ex-Wellington rugby player Losi Filipo stars for Manu Samoa at U-20 World Cup

Disgraced former Wellington rugby player Losi Filipo has been one of the star turns in a well beaten Samoa side, in last night's U-20 Rugby World Cup opener against England.

Filipo, who was was axed by Wellington Rugby last September for assaulting four people in 2015, was yellow carded for a head-high, but also scored two tries in a 74-17 loss.

Playing on the left wing, he scored Samoa's first try in the second spell, bumping off two would-be England tacklers.

He saved his best for last, returning a kick at halfway and evading two defenders before offloading to a teammate.

Filipo then quickly regathered himself and showed great support to receive an offload from his number eight, before dotting down for a double.

The ex-Wellington player was sentenced in November last year to nine months supervision after having his previous discharge without conviction overturned.