Watch: Disgraced ex-Wellington rugby player Losi Filipo stars for Manu Samoa at U-20 World Cup

Disgraced former Wellington rugby player Losi Filipo has been one of the star turns in a well beaten Samoa side, in last night's U-20 Rugby World Cup opener against England.
Filipo, who was was axed by Wellington Rugby last September for assaulting four people in 2015, was yellow carded for a head-high, but also scored two tries in a 74-17 loss.
Playing on the left wing, he scored Samoa's first try in the second spell, bumping off two would-be England tacklers.
He saved his best for last, returning a kick at halfway and evading two defenders before offloading to a teammate.
Filipo then quickly regathered himself and showed great support to receive an offload from his number eight, before dotting down for a double.
The ex-Wellington player was sentenced in November last year to nine months supervision after having his previous discharge without conviction overturned.
Filipo had his Wellington Lions contract terminated after public outrage over him being discharged without conviction in August 2016, after pleading guilty to the assault charges.
