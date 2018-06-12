Watch: 'I didn't notice it was Jordie!' Scott Barrett on All Blacks' stunning team try involving all three brothers

Scott Barrett admits he felt "pretty cool" running back to halfway after the All Blacks' first try in their win against France on Saturday night.

After all, it's not every day you combine with two brothers in an international Test to score a stunning team try.

But in their first international match starting together, that's exactly what the Barrett brothers did to see Beauden fly over in the far right corner to score in the 22nd minute of the 52-11 win.

Beauden threw the ball to his left to set up Scott to make the break but instead he went into contact, offloading to Jordie in space who took the ball into the French 22 - Beauden finished off the attack moments later.

Scott admitted it wasn't something the trio had practiced in the backyard growing up.

"I didn't know it was Jordie," he said.

The lock told media today he allowed himself to appreciate the moment a little bit.

"I guess when I was walking back to the halfway line after it [I thought], 'yeah, that was pretty cool'," he said.