Watch: 'I didn't even know he was Samoan!' Dagg coming to grips with facing former teammate Fonotia

Israel Dagg is excited to face off against former Crusaders teammate Kieron Fonotia tomorrow night when the All Blacks face off against Samoa - especially since he didn't even know the clash was possible.

The pair were teammates at the Crusaders for four seasons until Fonotia decided to part ways with the club at the end of last season to play for Welsh club Ospreys.

The move appears to have helped Fonotia, who will get his international debut tomorrow night against New Zealand after being selected to start in the midfield for Samoa - a selection Dagg wasn't even aware was possible.

"Kieron, he's a good mate of mine,' Dagg said.

"But I didn't even know he was Samoan!"