Watch: Did Matt Todd just give away the secret to extinguishing Beauden Barrett's brilliant Super Rugby form?

Its been an unsolved mystery so far this season for Super Rugby sides, how do you stop Beauden Barrett?

The stand in Crusaders captain is confident his side can nullify the Hurricanes player's running and kicking game this weekend.
Crusaders flanker Matt Todd, who is standing in as captain again this weekend, says they'll be targeting the Hurricanes' first-five and look to starve him of possession, especially in attacking areas.

The world player of the year has been in phenomenal form this season, tormenting sides with his electric running game and unlocking defences with his cunning cross field kicks.

The Crusaders host the Hurricanes in Christchurch on Saturday.

