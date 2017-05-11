Watch: Did Matt Todd just give away the secret to extinguishing Beauden Barrett's brilliant Super Rugby form?

Its been an unsolved mystery so far this season for Super Rugby sides, how do you stop Beauden Barrett?

Crusaders flanker Matt Todd, who is standing in as captain again this weekend, says they'll be targeting the Hurricanes' first-five and look to starve him of possession, especially in attacking areas.

The world player of the year has been in phenomenal form this season, tormenting sides with his electric running game and unlocking defences with his cunning cross field kicks.