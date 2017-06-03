Watch: Did Damian McKenzie just blow his All Blacks chance? Waratahs prop holds off Chiefs star in 60m dash to score

Source:
Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie was left red faced, after being steamrolled by Waratahs prop Sekope Kepu, who ran 60m to score in the 46-31 win in Hamilton.
Kepu received the ball in his own half, somehow mustering one of the tries of the season, sprinting from inside his own half to score in the corner, keeping McKenzie off him long enough to touch down and score.
Kepu's effort was ultimately in vain, with the Chiefs securing the six try to four win to keep their Super Rugby playoff hopes alive.
