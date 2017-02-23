 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels

share

Source:

NZN

Melbourne Rebels coach Tony McGahan will be checking the change room for cracked mirrors, with their horror run of luck contributing to a disappointing 56-18 loss to the Blues in their Super Rugby season opener at AAMI Park.

The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.
Source: SKY

The Rebels were outclassed on Thursday night by the burly Blues, with teenage centre sensation Rieko Ioane finishing with a hat-trick among their haul of seven tries.

Melbourne started brightly but lost their skipper Nic Stirzaker to a head knock, not long after the halfback scored their first try in the seventh minute.

Stirzaker joined an already bulging bench of sidelined stars including NRL recruit, winger Marika Koroibete, and Wallabies Sean McMahon, Sefa Naivalu, James Hanson and Toby Smith among others.

They also lost experienced centre Mitch Inman, forcing a late backline reshuffle, while winger Jonah Placid was carried from the field in the second half with a leg injury.

While there were a few bright spots, particularly in the first half, the home side were outmuscled by the Blues at the breakdown.

The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.
Source: SKY

Melbourne did themselves no favours in attack with some poor execution while their lineout struggled all night.

Stirzaker, who battled last season with various injuries, scored after the ball passed through some quick Rebels hands with debutant Jack Maddocks finding his halfback, who was able to fend off Akira Ioane.

Another Super Rugby rookie Jackson Garden-Bachop also scored in the first half after Jordy Reid charged down a kick but there was little else to celebrate.

Five-eighth Garden-Bachop missed two penalties and his own conversion, which cost his team the first-half lead and the Blues made them pay. The Auckland side went to the break leading 25-15.

Former Melbourne NRL winger Matt Duffie was among the Blues' tryscorers.

Related

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

00:59
2
Erin Buckland, 13, a big cricket enthusiast got to hang out with some of her cricketing heroes at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

Black Caps stars surprise young teenage girl, spend the day playing cricket

00:25
3
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels


04:25
4
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

5
1 NEWS

'We are appalled' - NZ Rugby shocked over player's attempted rape

06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

02:19
With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the Auckland Islands to see what's being done to save the New Zealand sea lion.

01:41
A world away in the depths of an English winter, Lions legends have come together, confident a few months out.

Lions on the Crusaders' radar, 100 days out before NZ tour

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the opportunity to play against the Lions is something special.

01:52
Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.

'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

The approach will come into force in April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ