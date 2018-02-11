Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Blues have scored two tries in the last three minutes to win a heart-stopping Brisbane Global Rugby Tens final 10-7 over the Hurricanes.

Trailing 7-0 for almost the entire match after an early converted try to Hurricanes prop Alex Fidow, the Blues dug deep and got a rich reward.

It was a slow, stodgy clash at Suncorp Stadium, until it came to life when Akira Ioane crashed over in the corner, trimming the margin to two points and giving them the opening they needed.

The winning try came after the siren, with George Moala stretching over on the opposite side to spark wild celebrations among his team, which finished bottom of the New Zealand conference in Super Rugby last year.

It isn't their first piece of tens silverware, though, having claimed the World Club 10s in Singapore four years ago.

It was the second straight year the decider was contested by two New Zealand teams, who once again looked a cut above the rest - stronger in defence and more daring and skilful in attack.

The Blues had doused the hopes of the last remaining Australian team, the Queensland Reds, in the semi-final.

The Reds rocketed to a 5-0 lead in the first minute courtesy of a 75m intercept try from Jayden Ngamanu.

But the Blues hit back with three unanswered tries through Sam Nock, Jordan Olsen and Kurt Eklund to win 22-10.

However there was some consolation for Australian rugby - the ending of a 12-month long trans-Tasman losing streak.

It might have only been a novelty pre-season event but Queensland's 19-7 quarter-final win over the Chiefs was the first by an Australian side against a New Zealand franchise since the opening match of last year's tens tournament.

Australia's five teams failed to record one win in 26 Super Rugby games against Kiwi teams last season.

The Chiefs however will rightly feel hard done by, with both of Angus Blyth's two tries - which saw the Reds draw level and then take the lead - hugely contentious.