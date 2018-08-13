 

Watch: Dane Coles gets down to business with squats drill as All Blacks hooker races to prove his fitness

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible return to the pitch, going through a hulking set of squats as his teammates hit the gym in Sydney today.

Having missed all of this season's Super Rugby competition with the Hurricanes, Coles is looking to get himself back to match fitness for the Rugby Championship.

Coles last took the field in November against France in Paris but his game was cut short due to an ACL injury.

The knee injury came after the Hurricanes skipper had already been dealing with concussion issues earlier that year, resulting in him missing the entire British and Irish Lions Tour series.

To make matters worse, the 31-year-old was then hit with a calf injury following surgery on his injured knee which saw any chances of a return for the Hurricanes this year ruled out.

Watch: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane blast through weighted chin-ups in gut-busting All Blacks' gym session

The All Blacks' forwards are leaving no stone unturned ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney, hitting the gym less than 24 hours after arriving.

Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, Shannon Frizell and Joe Moody all powered through a gruelling work out of weighted chin ups, each adding an extra 20kg at least to their already hulking bodyweights.

The All Blacks' side to face the Wallabies at ANZ Stadium on Saturday will be announced on Thursday.

Victor Vito handed captaincy of French club La Rochelle

Former All Blacks flanker Victor Vito's reputation in the northern hemisphere has seen him named as the new captain of French club side La Rochelle.

Vito, 31, takes the reigns from another ex-All Blacks and Hurricanes teammate - lock Jason Eaton, who retired at the end of last season.

"Victor Vito will be the captain of our team and will be assisted by Pierre Aguillon, Romain Sazy and Zeno Kieft." La Rochelle's acting head coach Grégory Patat told French newspaper Sud Ouest.

Another Kiwi, coach Jono Gibbes, will join La Rochelle's ranks for the coming season, as the club looks to improve on their seventh placed finish in the 2017/18 season.

