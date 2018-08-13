Watch: Dane Coles gets down to business with squats drill as All Blacks hooker races to prove his fitness

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible return to the pitch, going through a hulking set of squats as his teammates hit the gym in Sydney today.

Having missed all of this season's Super Rugby competition with the Hurricanes, Coles is looking to get himself back to match fitness for the Rugby Championship.

Coles last took the field in November against France in Paris but his game was cut short due to an ACL injury.

The knee injury came after the Hurricanes skipper had already been dealing with concussion issues earlier that year, resulting in him missing the entire British and Irish Lions Tour series.