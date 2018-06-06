Watch: Dan Carter reveals road to recovery after gruesome knee injury – 'I didn't really know what I was getting myself into'

Legendary All Blacks first-five Dan Carter has opened up about his return from an ACL injury earlier this year, posting a behind-the-scenes video of his gruelling rehabilitation.

In October last year, playing for Racing 92 against Munster, Carter suffered a horrifying injury to his anterior cruciate ligament, only making his return in January this year.

In a video posted on Facebook, Carter opened the doors on his recovery, travelling to a specialist recovery centre in Dublin, undergoing a three-week intensive programme to get himself back in action.

"It was really intense," he said.

"I didn't really know what I was getting myself into, but I knew I wanted to give this process 100 per cent.

"I was in there at nine o'clock every day, and walking out of the rehab clinic at six o'clock every night, five days a week."