 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Dan Carter reveals road to recovery after gruesome knee injury – 'I didn't really know what I was getting myself into'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Legendary All Blacks first-five Dan Carter has opened up about his return from an ACL injury earlier this year, posting a behind-the-scenes video of his gruelling rehabilitation.

The All Blacks great suffered a near career-ending ACL injury in October last year.
Source: Facebook/Dan Carter

In October last year, playing for Racing 92 against Munster, Carter suffered a horrifying injury to his anterior cruciate ligament, only making his return in January this year.

In a video posted on Facebook, Carter opened the doors on his recovery, travelling to a specialist recovery centre in Dublin, undergoing a three-week intensive programme to get himself back in action.

"It was really intense," he said.

"I didn't really know what I was getting myself into, but I knew I wanted to give this process 100 per cent.

"I was in there at nine o'clock every day, and walking out of the rehab clinic at six o'clock every night, five days a week."

Since his return to fitness, Carter has finished his playing stint with Racing, now moving to Japan's Kobe Steelers.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

2
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


3
NatWest 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/2/2018 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Bundee Aki with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

World no. 2 Ireland want to 'put down a marker' against 'big dog' Wallabies on home turf

4
Joseph Parker. Official weigh-in for England's Anthony Joshua versus New Zealand's Joseph Parker. Heavyweight Boxing World title fight. Road to Undisputed. Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales. Friday 29 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Joseph Parker agrees terms for comeback fight against American foe - report

5
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) and Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, right, congratulate each other after an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Steven Adams blames 'fat fingers' for social media gaffe at teammate's expense


Malcolm Rewa in the dock at the High Court in Auckland in December 2017.

Malcolm Rewa seeks to avoid third murder trial over death of Susan Burdett

Rewa's lawyer says his client can't get a fair trial due to the amount of publicity surrounding the case.


Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

Yesterday Kevin Van Valkenburg ignited furious debate. Today he was back pedalling.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Northcote by-election: Legalising euthanasia, putting abortion into the Health Act and why they're the best person to be NZ's newest MP

1 NEWS talks to the candidates vying for the Auckland electorate job.


00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Most watched: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after Blues bust-up

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:18
The Crown Range, Lindis Pass and road from Te Anau to Milford Sound are closed due to snow.

Watch: Dunedin and parts of the South Island wake up to heavy blanket of snow, flight delays and road closures

A heavy snow watch is still in place for Canterbury, Fiordland, Southland and Otago.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 