Watch: Dan Carter executes trademark reverse flick offload perfectly to set up Racing teammate for unstoppable try

Dan Carter turned back the clock with a vintage playmaking performance for Racing 92 in their overnight Top 14 clash with Stade Francais as rumours swirl the All Blacks legend could make one last international performance.

The former All Black was back to his playmaking best to the dismay of Stade Francais.
Carter combined with another ex-All Black and Crusader, Casey Laulala, to score a sensational try in a heated match with their Paris rivals, performing a reverse flick offload to the Racing centre to put him in space for an easy five points.

The magical play wasn't enough though as Racing 92 fell short 27-23 despite Carter's 13 points and try-assist in the match.

However, Carter's recent return to form could prove to be vital for the Barbarians, with English site The Rugby Paper reporting the famous English club had approached the first five to play for them this month against England at Twickenham.

According to the report, a Barbarians source was 'confident' Carter would accept the invitation to play on May 28.

Carter's ability to accept the invitation will hinge on whether Racing 92 make the French Top 14 playoffs, however recent results would suggest otherwise.

"We very much hope Dan will be able to accept our invitations," a Barbarians source is quoted as saying by The Rugby Paper.

"As with a number of players, acceptance is subject to availability and that depends on what happens in the coming weeks."

