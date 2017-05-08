Watch: Dan Carter comes from nowhere to blindside Bordeaux star with huge try-saving tackle

All Blacks legend Dan Carter, now 35-years-old, has secured his side Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 play-offs with a crucial late try in his team's 22-20 comeback win over Bordeaux-Begles.

Carter's try came in the 71st minute after Bordeaux had dominated much of the match and led in the 50th minute 20-3.

The All Black legend also came up with a clutch try saving tackle in the 13th minute just as it looked like Bordeaux would score.