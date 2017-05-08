Watch: Dan Carter comes from nowhere to blindside Bordeaux star with huge try-saving tackle

Source:
All Blacks legend Dan Carter, now 35-years-old, has secured his side Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 play-offs with a crucial late try in his team's 22-20 comeback win over Bordeaux-Begles.
Carter's try came in the 71st minute after Bordeaux had dominated much of the match and led in the 50th minute 20-3.
The All Black legend also came up with a clutch try saving tackle in the 13th minute just as it looked like Bordeaux would score.
The win lifted Racing to fifth in the Top 14, joining Montpellier, Ma'a Nonu's Toulon and Castres in the quarter-finals with the last three spots still up for grabs.
