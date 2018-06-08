 

Watch: Damien McKenzie jokes that three Barretts is too many in All Blacks

Breakfast

Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.
Kiwis in Action Today

The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

The Kiwi fighter is set to face British boxer Whyte next month on July 28 at the O2 Arena.

'He wants a war, let's make it happen' - Joseph Parker on taking on British fighter Dillian Whyte

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Rafael Nadal books French Open semi-final showdown with Juan Martin del Potro

1 NEWS sports reporter Guy Heveldt praises Hesson for his impact in New Zealand Cricket in his tenure as head coach.

Opinion: 'He has turned a once faltering side into a fierce, respected and enjoyable team' - Mike Hesson to step down as Black Caps coach

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning returns her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Garbine Muguruza in two sets, 6-1, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

'I lost three times until now and no one died' - Simona Halep takes unique perspective into French Open final

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Late try lifts Baby Blacks to 27-18 win over Australia in Perpignan, France.

Why are gang memberships on the rise? Mongrel Mob, Black Power still NZ's biggest

But some gang members are rejecting parts of the gang lifestyle, such as family violence and meth.

'This could be a classic' - Joseph Parker to square off against Dillian Whyte in London next month

Parker's next fight has been confirmed to take place on July 28 at the O2 Arena.

Kelvin Davis embarks on nation-wide roadshow

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis labelled 'vacant', 'complacent' in refusing to answer select committee questions

National's Todd McClay described it as "possibly the worst performance of any minister in any select committee ever" and demanded he be recalled.


 
