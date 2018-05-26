 

Watch: Damian McKenzie tears Waratahs apart after the siren to seal Chiefs' win

The NSW Waratahs have fallen just short in their quest for back-to-back Super Rugby wins over New Zealand opponents, going down 39-27 to the Chiefs in an epic clash in Hamilton.

The first-five was on fire as his side claimed a 39-27 win in Hamilton.
Source: SKY

In a high quality game played at pace, little separated the two teams who are both finals contenders.

The Waratahs were on track to back up their drought-breaking win over the Highlanders after racing to a 14-0 lead.

Winger Cameron Clark crossed in the fifth minute after Israel Folau drew the defence before Curtis Rona beat three defenders to dot down eight minutes later.

But the Chiefs, led by playmaker Damien McKenzie and lock Brodie Retallick, steadied the ship with the hard-running Retallick rewarded with an 18th minute try.

The Waratahs started to pay the price for some poor ball control, with big winger Taqele Naiyaravoro guilty on a number of occasions.

Following a try by Chiefs hooker Nathan Harris, McKenzie gave his team the lead for the first time in the match when the diminutive five-eighth managed to roll over the line despite the best efforts of fullback Folau for a 19-4 halftime scoreline.

NSW looked like they'd levelled early in the second half but the final pass from Kurtley Beale to Will Miller was ruled forward and with the referee playing advantage they settled for a penalty.

The second half remained an epic battle with the Waratahs levelling through a converted Beale try in the 52nd minute.

But each time the Waratahs got field position, they were denied by the Chiefs.

Winger Toni Pulu scored his second of the night in the 57th minute from a clever Brad Weber kick as the Chiefs maintained the high tempo despite their long haul back from South Africa.

There were two points in the match with six minutes remaining but McKenzie booted a penalty and then had the final say of the night.

He scored his second try after the siren to secure a bonus point with the Waratahs leaving empty-handed.

