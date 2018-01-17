 

Watch: Damian McKenzie targets first-five switch – 'It's going to be a big year'

Following the departure of Aaron Cruden to French club Montpellier, Chiefs star Damian McKenzie is targeting the number 10 jersey for both club and country.

With Aaron Cruden leaving the Chiefs, McKenzie will move from fullback to number 10.
McKenzie, 22, shone for both the All Blacks and the Chiefs from fullback in 2017, however is now targeting a playmaker role ahead of the new season.

"There's obviously an opportunity at the Chiefs to play 10, and that's where moving forward I'd obviously like to play," he said.

"It's an exciting year for me, and a new challenge, and one that I'm looking forward to."

"It's probably my preferred position, and it's going to be a big year."

