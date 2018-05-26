Watch: Damian McKenzie shows off superhuman strength to score against Waratahs

Cheifs star Damian McKenzie showed off his impressive strength, going over for a determined try in his side's 39-27 win over the Waratahs in Hamilton.

With the Chiefs surrendering a 14-0 lead early in the first half, tries to Brodie Retallick and Nathan Harris bought the home side back into the game.

However, it took some individual brilliance from McKenzie to give the Chiefs the outright lead for the first time in the match.

Getting the ball from winger Toni Pulu, McKenzie made a burst for the line, holding off the challenge of Waratahs fullback Israel Folau - dotting down for a crucial try.

The TMO would have to check McKenzie's grounding, but there was nothing that could be done to strip the Chiefs' live-wire of the five pointer.