 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Damian McKenzie shows off superhuman strength to score against Waratahs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Cheifs star Damian McKenzie showed off his impressive strength, going over for a determined try in his side's 39-27 win over the Waratahs in Hamilton.

The Chiefs' first-five forced his way over in stunning style in Hamilton.
Source: SKY

With the Chiefs surrendering a 14-0 lead early in the first half, tries to Brodie Retallick and Nathan Harris bought the home side back into the game.

However, it took some individual brilliance from McKenzie to give the Chiefs the outright lead for the first time in the match.

Getting the ball from winger Toni Pulu, McKenzie made a burst for the line, holding off the challenge of Waratahs fullback Israel Folau - dotting down for a crucial try.

The TMO would have to check McKenzie's grounding, but there was nothing that could be done to strip the Chiefs' live-wire of the five pointer. 

McKenzie would add another try, going over with the final play of the game to seal the win.

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
George and Thomas Burgess both grabbed tries in a rampant first half at Mt Smart.

Woeful Warriors completely outclassed by slick Rabbitohs


2
Hurricanes Ardie Savea (C is tackled by Reds Izack Rodda (L) and Kane Douglas (R during the Hurricanes vs Reds Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 18th of May 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.co.nz

Hurricanes coach says Kiwi fans over-estimated strength of NZ Super Rugby conference

00:13
3
Mike Roach might want to reflect on his choice of words after this incident with Tatiana Suarez.

Watch: Photographer under fire for making sleazy comment towards female UFC fighter during shoot

4
Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo v Salah as Liverpool and Real Madrid prepare for Champions League final

5
NZ team huddle at the end of the match. New Zealand Black Sticks v Netherlands. Final. Hockey World League Final. North Harbour Hockey.Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 26 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks claim dramatic penalty shootout victory over Japan to book Tri-Nations final spot

Aaron Smith of the Highlanders during the 2018 Super Rugby game between the Bulls and the Highlanders at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on 28 April 2018 Photo by : ©Christiaan Kotze/Backpagepix

LIVE: Highlanders look to restore Kiwi pride against Brad Thorn's Reds

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates as the Highlanders face the Reds at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

02:01
There is growing concern NZ companies still lack culpability for work-related deaths after Pike River and the CTV building collapse.

'Are you waiting for another disaster?' - Pressure mounts on Government to introduce corporate manslaughter law

A significant overhaul of the Crimes Act is expected late next year.

01:32
Students Against Dangerous Driving are campaigning to highlight the deadly trend of mobile use behind the wheel.

Kiwi students forfeit mobiles for 48 hours to fight 'endemic' and deadly car phone use

Students Against Dangerous Driving has organised a weekend campaign encouraging people to keep their eyes on the road, not their phones.

01:50
TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform

HEIHEI, the ad-free streaming platform aimed at Kiwi kids launches: 'a safe, online place where they can see themselves'

TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform.

02:01
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Video: Jacinda Ardern's most candid interview yet on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 