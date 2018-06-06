 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: How to DAD teams up with All Blacks captain Kieran Read for hilarious rugby guide

share

Source:

How to DAD / Facebook

The pair go over tackling, side-steps and other skills.
Source: How to DAD / Facebook

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


3
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

4
Wellington's Julian Savea is tackled by Northland's Jack Goodie and Northland's Dan Pryor during the Mire 10 Cup semi-final rugby match between the Wellington Lions and Northland at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 20 October 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Julian Savea re-commits to Wellington for Mitre 10 Cup

5
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 12 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Niggling ankle injury threatens to scratch Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from Christchurch NRL clash


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:45
A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay that led to family being airlifted off rooftop

A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

04:01
Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her two-year-old daughter.

Watch: Emotional mum says two-year-old daughter ‘wakes most nights crying’ after being forced out of failed Tauranga housing development Bella Vista

Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her girl.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

'False alarm' - Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sends social media into a spin with tweet about baby

While a heavily-pregnant PM continues with her daily business, a slip of the tongue by the country's "First Bloke" has provided a window into the nation's nerves.

'We did not ask for this' - Emotional Tauranga residents from failed housing development ask council for full market value payout

The Tauranga Council signed-off the Bella Vista development despite major construction defects.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 