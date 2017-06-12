Watch: 'I was crying in the bedroom!' - All Blacks forward Scott Barrett explains absence from brilliant family photo

All Blacks star duo Beauden and Scott Barrett joined 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville to go over old archive footage of a typical childhood Barrett family breakfast from back in 1999.

While waiting for younger brother and newest All Black Jordie to arrive for a pre-media conference interview, Beauden and Scott wasted no time in picking apart the photos of the family.

Beauden took the lead in identifying his younger siblings, before noticing that Scott was absent from the table.

When Sav inquired to Scott's whereabouts, the All Blacks and Crusaders lock joked about his childhood shyness.

"I was crying in the bedroom!" Scott replied.

"I don't know where he was," Beauden replied. "Probably up to no good."