Watch: Crusaders young gun George Bridge in disbelief over new four-year contract - 'It was no-brainer'

The Crusaders have locked in a key piece of their backline for the foreseeable future after outside back George Bridge signed with the franchise until 2022.

Bridge exploded onto the Super Rugby scene last year, earn the Crusaders' rookie of the year award for his 2017 efforts and following that up with another strong campaign in 2018.

The 23-year-old said it wasn't a difficult decision.

"It’s fair to say I’ve had a busy couple of years, but the experience has been invaluable to me and the development of my game during that time has really cemented the fact that I am in the right place to further my rugby career," Bridge said.

"Having been a part of the success of last season for the Crusaders and Canterbury, I want to continue to be a part of that and contribute as best I can to teams that mean a lot to me.

"As a young player, it’s nice to have some certainty at this early point in my career and I have no doubt that the best decision for my rugby future is right here in Christchurch."

Coach Scott Robertson said he was delighted to lock down talent like Birdge to a long-term deal.

"George is one of the form players of the Super Rugby competition," Robertson added.

"He continues to impress us with his skillset, pace and attacking nous.

"He had a superb debut season for us last year and has made massive strides again this year - he’s a player who is knocking on the door of international rugby.

"At just 23 years of age, his best rugby is still ahead of him, and we are thrilled he’ll be playing in a Crusaders jersey for at least the next four seasons."