 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Crusaders young gun George Bridge in disbelief over new four-year contract - 'It was no-brainer'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Crusaders have locked in a key piece of their backline for the foreseeable future after outside back George Bridge signed with the franchise until 2022.

Bridge said he was blown away when he was approached by the Crusaders for the long-term deal.
Source: 1 NEWS

Bridge exploded onto the Super Rugby scene last year, earn the Crusaders' rookie of the year award for his 2017 efforts and following that up with another strong campaign in 2018.

The 23-year-old said it wasn't a difficult decision.

"It’s fair to say I’ve had a busy couple of years, but the experience has been invaluable to me and the development of my game during that time has really cemented the fact that I am in the right place to further my rugby career," Bridge said.

"Having been a part of the success of last season for the Crusaders and Canterbury, I want to continue to be a part of that and contribute as best I can to teams that mean a lot to me.

"As a young player, it’s nice to have some certainty at this early point in my career and I have no doubt that the best decision for my rugby future is right here in Christchurch."

Coach Scott Robertson said he was delighted to lock down talent like Birdge to a long-term deal.

"George is one of the form players of the Super Rugby competition," Robertson added.

"He continues to impress us with his skillset, pace and attacking nous.

"He had a superb debut season for us last year and has made massive strides again this year - he’s a player who is knocking on the door of international rugby.

"At just 23 years of age, his best rugby is still ahead of him, and we are thrilled he’ll be playing in a Crusaders jersey for at least the next four seasons."

Bridge has clocked the most minutes of any Crusaders player so far this season.

Related

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:26
1
Fiao'o Fa'amusili spoke as New Zealand's first contracted female players were revealed.

'There's a massive opportunity for them' - Black Ferns skipper hoping to inspire next generation of women's stars

2
Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Brad Thorn's 'real Queenslander' mind-set behind Quade Cooper axe, says Lima Sopoaga

3
Karl Tu’Inukuafe of the Chiefs drives forward

Chiefs prop Karl Tu'inukuafe called into All Blacks squad

00:15
4
Lowe set up the crucial five points for his side with Leinster going on to book themselves a Pro14 final spot against Scarlets.

Video: Former Chiefs flyer James Lowe steamrolls Munster fullback twice to set up Leinster try

01:40
5
NZR chairman Brent Impey revealed the contracted group of Black Ferns today.

Watch: The historic moment NZ's first contracted women pro rugby players are announced

02:41
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola-Laula's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

Akau'ola is the younger brother of former Wests Tigers and Panthers player Sitaleki, but is determined to make his mark in the 15-man game.

Live stream Question Time: Petrol prices and fuel taxes set to be the hot topic in Parliament today

National’s Jamie-Lee Ross is set to ask about future decisions on fuel prices.


The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

'Saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement' - Maori Public Health boss warns NZ can't hit 2025 Smokefree goal

Maori Public Health boss Lance Norman told politicians today that 35 per cent of Maori still smoke, along with 25 per cent of Pasifika and 12-13 per cent of all other ethnicities.

01:00
All the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger after travelling from Austin, Texas.

Video captures onlookers scrambling to free passengers moments after US jet crashes, breaks in half in Honduras

The plane broke in half but the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger.

A 10-year study just released shows P is getting cheaper and easier to acquire.

Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for organising female associates to smuggle meth-filled condoms from Hawaii into NZ

Shimaine Riviere was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court. Her two associates were earlier sentenced to home detention.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 