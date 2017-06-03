Watch: Crusaders steal victory over Highlanders with extra time drop goal

The Crusaders have claimed a 25-22 win over the Highlanders in Christchurch to remain undefeated in 2017.

Reserve first-five Mitchell Hunt came up with a drop goal after the final siren to steal the win for the Super Rugby leaders and break Highlanders hearts.

FULLTIME: Crusaders 25 Highlanders 22

The Crusaders with the ball as the siren sounds in the background, Bryn Hall keeps the ball alive. The forwards working the ball upfield, will the Crusaders have a drop goal attempt? The Highlanders' defence holding firm here. Mitch Hunt has a drop goal and its over! THE CRUSADERS WIN!

79 mins: Crusaders 22 Highlanders 22

The Crusaders with a maul now after a lineout. The referee has the arm out! Israel Dagg takes a drop goal to end the advantage! The Crusaders will have a kick at goal to win the match! Mitch Hunt with his second kick of the evening to put his side in front, he's missed! The Crusaders waste a golden opportunity for the win!

77 mins: Crusaders 22 Highlanders 22

Penalty to the Crusaders! Naholo took Bridge out in the air. Mitch Hunt lines up the kick to level the scores from right out in front. He's got it! Scores locked going into the final few minutes! Elsewhere, the Crusaders captain is down, Sam Whitelock being treated for injury.

74 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 22

Fekitoa now throws a forward pass out to Buckman on the wing. Nerves starting to come into play here for the Highlanders. The Crusaders with a scrum on the halfway line.

71 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 22

Fekitoa comes up with another turnover, both sides knock the ball on to see the Highlanders have a scrum as we go into the final 10 minutes in Christchurch.

70 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 22

Joe Wheeler comes up with a brilliant steal from Sam Whitelock from a Crusaders lineout. The Highlanders' defence that's seen them win their last nine straight matches is really coming up trumps here.

62 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 22

The Crusaders have bought out their big guns, with Israel Dagg now on the field. For the Highlanders, Lima Sopoaga replaces Marty Banks. The Crusaders attack again, George Bridge with another strong run. Luke Romano surges upfield, handling errors starting to cost the Crusaders now. The Highlanders' defence holding now, Fekitoa wins the ball and sends another kick down field, Thompson tries to gather but can't hold onto the ball.

58 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 22

News coming through that Ben Smith has failed his concussion test, terrible news after an already injury ravaged season for the All Blacks and Highlanders star.

52 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 22

TRY! Naholo's in again! The Highlanders take the lead for the first time in the match! Codie Taylor throws a loose pass that Naholo intercepts in open space with no one ahead of him, Naholo sprints nearly the full length of the field to score his second try in a matter of minutes. Banks with another kick now, and this time he's got it!

48 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 15

TRY! What a try from Waisake Naholo! Ryan Crotty loses the ball inside his own half, the Highlanders pounce straight away. Fekitoa puts a kick over for Naholo, who shows some brilliant footwork to score out of nothing! What a start to the second half for the Highlanders! Banks with the kick, and he's hit the upright! An uncharacteristic miss from Banks, but the Highlanders trail by just four now.

46 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 10

Highlanders and All Blacks fans, look away now. Ben Smith is leaving the field with what could be another concussion. He'd be a huge loss for both club and country at this point in the season.

44 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 10

Have we got a try?! Rob Thompson makes a burst at the Crusaders' line, he's tackled by Mo'unga just short, before getting the pass away to Aaron Smith who scores! The referee wants to check with the TMO, did Mo'unga drag Thompson over the touchline? The TMO says no try! Richie Mo'unga has saved a certain five pointer! The Crusaders will have a lineout on their own line.

41 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 10

Marty Banks kicks off to get the second half going.

3:30pm

Both sides making their way back out onto the field for the second half. The Highlanders will need to turn their offensive pressure into points in the second spell if their to be the first side to end the Crusaders' unbeaten start to 2017.

HALFTIME: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 10

A mistake from Owen Franks sees the Highlanders with a great opportunity from a scrum in Crusaders territory. The siren blares in the background as the Highlanders look to keep the ball alive. Fekitoa loses the ball forward to bring this unbelievable half to an end.

39 mins: Crusaders 19 Highlanders 10

TRY! Straight back from the bin and Bedwell-Curtis scores! A strong run from Goodhue, before finding Bridge out wide. Drummond gets the ball from the tackle and finds Bedwell-Curtis out wide who runs away to score the Crusaders' third of the game! Mo'unga makes no mistake with the kick! Crusaders lead by nine coming up to the break.

35 mins: Crusaders 12 Highlanders 10

Penalty! The Highlanders are really applying pressure now. The Crusaders looking to run the ball out from their own 22. The Highlanders win the penalty after Crotty doesn't release the ball in the tackle. Banks looks to add three, and he gets his second kick of the afternoon. Elsewhere, Bedwell-Curtis returns to see the Crusaders back with 15 men.

31 mins: Crusaders 12 Highlanders 7

TRY! Now the Highlanders score! From the back of the scrum, Banks finds Ben Smith in open space. Smith cleverly draws in the last defender before getting the pass away to Buckman, who takes full advantage of the man-advantage to score. Marty Banks with his first kick of the afternoon, and he gets it! The Highlanders back into this game!

29 mins: Crusaders 12 Highlanders 0

Fekitoa makes a break now! George Bridge makes a try-saving tackle coming across from his wing. The Highlanders attacking again now, but another handling error is going to cost them! The referee brings play back for the knock on. This is some really determined defence here from the Crusaders.

28 mins: Crusdaers 12 Highlanders 0

The Highlanders looking to move the ball quickly, Luke Romano lays a huge hit on Luke Whitelock! The Crusaders have won the ball! Codie Taylor the hero now as the Crusaders get out of jail again. Elsewhere, Matt Todd is leaving the field, not sure if its a blood replacement or if he's being tested for concussion.

26 mins: Crusaders 12 Highlanders 0

Yellow card! The Highlanders just five out from the Crusaders' line. Bedwell-Curtis is shown yellow for cynical play. The Highlanders now in a great position to attack, with an extra man too.

21 mins: Crusaders 12 Highlanders 0

The Crusaders are penalised for hands in the ruck. The Highlanders go for the lineout to try and get back into the game. Nahlolo makes a strong run at the Crusaders line but doesn't release! Matt Todd take a bow! He's won another turnover for his side.

17 mins: Crusaders 12 Highlanders 0

TRY! The Crusaders score again! Crotty makes another break! He gets the ball to Drummond who finds Goodhue, who throws a brilliant cutout pass that Tamanivalu gathers for a brilliant try in the corner! Mo'unga pushes his kick away to the left of the posts. Crusaders ahead by 12.

14 mins: Crusaders 7 Highlanders 0

Crotty makes a break from a Crusaders scrum! He gets the ball to Todd, who finds Goodhue. The Crusaders looking good here now. Mo'unga stabs a kick through for Ben Smith to gather, before booting the ball clear.

12 mins: Crusaders 7 Highlanders 0

Coltman goes short at the lineout and finds Aaron Smith. Ryan Crotty makes the turnover and the Crusaders look to start another counter attack. The Crusaders' handling lets them down again, Highlanders scrum.

8 mins: Crusaders 7 Highlanders 0

Aaron Smith runs at the Crusaders now from the back of the scrum. The Highlanders looking to put the pressure on now, but Sam Whitelock has stolen the ball! The Crusaders counter now! Tamanivalu with a strong run up the length of the field! He can't hold on to the ball to give the Highlanders a scrum.

6 mins: Crusaders 7 Highlanders 0

Marty Banks is through now! He gets a pass back inside to Lentjes! Matt Faddes puts a kick through that Havili cleans up at the back. What a start from both sides.

4 mins: Crusaders 7 Highlanders 0

Matt Todd goes close! Mo'unga puts a kick up for Tamanivalu on the other wing. The Crusaders keep the ball alive and George Bridge goes close! Held up and forced back into play by Fekitoa! The Crusaders camped on the Highlanders' line at the moment. Drummond gets the ball and scores! He picks-and-goes before crossing over after throwing a dummy. Crusaders start this match in style! Mo'unga makes the kick without trouble.

1 min: Crusaders 0 Highlanders 0

Straight away the Crusaders win a penalty, Malakai Fekitoa takes out the man in the air. The Crusaders have a lineout in a great position.

KICK OFF

We're away! Richie Mo'unga kicks off deep into the Highlanders' territory.

2:34pm

The Crusaders next out, Sam Whitelock leads the way for his side - looking for their 14th consecutive win this season.

2:33pm

Both sides making their way to the field. The Highlanders led out first by their captain Ben Smith, who becomes the side's most capped player of all time playing his 128th game.

2:26pm

AMI Stadium is sold out! Kick off not too far away now.

2:23pm

A good crowd is building here in Christchurch. Plenty of support for both sides in the ground, we could be in for a classic here!

PRE-MATCH:

Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during a Super Rugby game between Crusaders and the Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. Source: Photosport

The Crusaders return to full strength in the tight five with coach Scott Robertson selecting Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, and Owen Franks in the front row.

While Luke Romano pairs up with skipper Sam Whitelock in the second row.

Both the Crusaders and the Highlanders are coming off big wins against Aussie teams last week, with the NZ players having a last chance to impress All Blacks selectors.

Highlanders' Ben Smith was impressive last week against the Rebels and will be up against David Havili who has had a wonderful 2017 Super Rugby campaign so far.

The Crusaders are on top of the Super Rugby standings still undefeated this season, a win for the Highlanders will help boost their play-off chances.

Crusaders: 1.Joe Moody, 2.Codie Taylor, 3.Owen Franks, 4.Luke Romano, 5.Sam Whitelock (captain), 6.Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7.Matt Todd, 8.Jordan Taufua, 9.Mitchell Drummond, 10.Richie Mo'unga, 11.George Bridge, 12.Ryan Crotty, 13.Jack Goodhue, 14.Seta Tamanivalu, 15.David Havili.

Reserves: 16.Ben Funnell, 17.Wyatt Crockett, 18.Michael Alaalatoa, 19.Quinten Strange, 20.Jed Brown, 21.Bryn Hall, 22.Mitchell Hunt, 23.Israel Dagg.

Highlanders: 1.Daniel Lienert-Brown, 2.Liam Coltman, 3.Siate Tokolahi, 4.Alex Ainley, 5.Tom Franklin, 6.Gareth Evans, 7.James Lentjes, 8.Luke Whitelock, 9.Aaron Smith,10.Marty Banks, 11.Richard Buckman, 12.Rob Thompson, 13.Malakai Fekitoa, 14.Waisake Naholo, 15.Ben Smith (co-captain).