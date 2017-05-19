Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

Source:SKY
The Crusaders' 31-24 win over the Chiefs and 12th on the trot will surely become even more memorable for this stunning team try that will surely be a contender for try of the season.
The move is started after Aaron Cruden attempted to break the Crusaders defence with a cheeky chip which gets cleaned up by Richie Mo'unga who then begins the epic five pointer.
Then the Canterbury side's passing flair comes into play as they move the ball to Seta Tamanivalu, who after a blockbusting run down the right hand side makes a no look pass for David Havili, who crashes over in the corner for a try that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport