Watch: Crusaders remain unbeaten in Super Rugby and pull off stunning comeback against the Chiefs in Fiji

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Super Rugby encounter between the Chiefs and the Crusaders from Suva, Fiji.

FULL-TIME: And again the same result! Hika Elliot gives away a terrible throw from the line out and thats it! Crusaders get their 12th win in a row and remain unbeaten in this year's Super Rugby winning 31-24 in Fiji.

79 mins: Hika Elliot fluffs the line out after the penalty and now the Crusaders hold on inside their 22 before they give away another penalty! Cruden kicks for the line and they'll have another go at the try line.

77 mins: Attacking opportunity after a messy take from Mackenzie after a high ball, Chiefs find themselves with the ball again as Nanai-Williams bursts down the flank before the Chiefs recycle and then are awarded a penalty after the Crusaders failed to roll away.

CRU 31-24 CHF

74 mins: Mackenzie fails to release and now the Crusaders now have the opportunity to go up by 7 points. The kick is lined up by Mo'unga and he brings around the kick that looked to be missing at first. Crusaders go up by 3.

CRU 28-24 CHF

70 mins: Play stops here for a bit after Romano knocks on an attempted intercept from Kerr-Barlow. TRY! pure brilliance from Aaron Cruden who sneaks over the line after the scrum after a great pass from Liam Messam. Game on here in Suva! Cruden passes on the kicking duties to Mackenzie who smacks the kick over.

CRU 28-17 CHF

68 mins: Some friendly fire here as Havili smashes into the elbow of Bedwell-Curtis. The scrum is taken and the Chiefs snipe around to see if they can get back on the score board.

CRU 28-17 CHF

65 mins: Another penalty to the Crusaders, about 20 metres in front of the last one. Mo'unga this time to take the kick which would make the task for the Chiefs even more difficult. He bangs it over for an 11 point lead for the Crusaders.

62 mins: Crusaders find themselves with a penalty in front of the posts and they decide to go with the kick. Havili this time to take the kick thats about 40 metres out but the kick doesn't have the legs.

CRU 25-17 CHF

58 mins: TRY! Coming into the last quarter of the game as the Crusaders try and Mo'unga makes a huge break up the middle ducking and diving out of the way of incoming Chiefs defenders. he makes it close before passing to Mataele who nearly makes it himself. The ball is recycled and makes it to Ben Funnell who busts over the line right in the corner. To make matter worse for the Chiefs, Mo'unga has just nailed the kick from the sideline.

CRU 18-17 CHF

55 mins: Very big penalty here for the Chiefs right out in front for offside, Cruden lines it up and misses from more or less in front. That was a big opportunity to take the lead for the Chiefs.

CRU 18-17 CHF

53 mins: Mo'unga bounces out of a couple of tackles before off-loading, the Chiefs manage to recover and push the Crusaders out for another line out.

CRU 18-17 CHF

51 mins: Sam Kane knocks it on as the Chiefs looked to be ever so close to retaking the lead, he receives a ball he wasn't expecting and subsequently its a scrum to the Crusaders.

CRU 18-17 CHF

49 mins: What a contest we've had here in Suva, neither side have given an inch and have put on an attacking onslaught. Line out now for the Chiefs 10 metres out from the line.

CRU 18-17 CHF

46 mins: TRY! What a great team try here from the Crusaders as Tamanivalu puts the crowd on their feet as he hand a big hand in setting up this try. Mo'unga catches a cheeky chip from Cruden and the Crusaders race away with some great interplay and passing before the move is finished off by Havili in the corner. Champange rugby in Suva! Mo'unga misses the conversion.

CRU 18-17 CHF

44 mins: Cruden snaps up a loose ball after a Chiefs line out and his good work sets up the Waikato based side inside the Crusaders 22.

CRU 13-17 CHF

42 mins: The second half has picked up much the same way the first left off, after some interplay the Chiefs find themselves with a line out just on the halfway line. There is a forward pass in the mix straight after from Aaron Cruden and we stop again for a scrum to the Crusaders.

40 mins: Cruden gets us back underway here in Suva.

CRU 13-17 CHF

HALF-TIME: We go a few minutes into over time here in the first half, but the Crusaders can't make anything of it as the Chiefs hold on buy the skin of their teeth. Chiefs lead the Crusaders here in Suva after an enthralling encounter between the two New Zealand sides.

CRU 13-17 CHF

39 mins: Line-out to the Chiefs after Goodhue over cooks a kick putting it out on the full. The Chiefs however lose the ball in the line-out and now the Crusaders are back on the attack, making it up to the 5 metre line.

CRU 13-17 CHF

36 mins: Scrum to the Chiefs after a knock on from Romano after the Crusaders again find themselves close to the Chiefs line. Leitch delivers for Cruden who makes another incredible kick into the Crusaders' half.

CRU 13-17 CHF

34 mins: Kerr-Barlow has just butchered a golden opportunity for the Chiefs, as he is unable to hook a kick for Lowe who looked to be in again for the Chiefs after another scintillating attack.

CRU 13-17 CHF

32 mins: Frenetic stuff here as the Crusaders again find themselves in a good attacking area but lose the ball after holding on it in the ruck. Cruden clears and puts the Chiefs again on the front foot.

CRU 13-17 CHF

29 mins: The Chiefs aren't resting on their laurels as Cruden again makes a slippery run up the middle after a darting run from Mackenzie. The ball is moved out wide after some slick interplay before the Chiefs push over the line. The Ref cant see it and goes upstairs to check the grounding and awards it soon after. TRY! Kane Hames looks to be the try scorer from close range. Cruden misses the conversion again.

CRU 13-10 CHF

26 mins: TRY! Or is it? Goodhue shows the ball and then darts around the Chiefs defenders before coming close to the try line, he then makes a miraculous offload for Samu but the ref goes upstairs to check for obstruction on Nathan Harris just before Goodhue made his break. The TMO confirms the try and the Crusaders are back in front. Mo'unga gets the extras.

CRU 6-10 CHF

23 mins: TRY! James Lowe shows off his football skills and scores for the Chiefs! It came after a horrendous bit of defensive play from George Bridge who gets an unfavourable bounce after a kick and then knocks it on before Lowe was able to pounce and kick the ball forward before scoring on the line. Cruden misses the extras again.

CRU 6-5 CHF

22 mins: Big step from Mataele who busts down the line but his good run is undone by a knock on and the Chiefs get out of danger there as the Crusaders looked dangerous down the right hand side. Scrum to the Chiefs.

CRU 6-5 CHF

19 mins: TRY! Nanai-Williamsons touches it down right in the corner after a brilliant run from Aaron Cruden who makes a long pass to Nanai-Williams. The try is really made from a short ball put in for Aaron Cruden before his mazy run from Anton Lienert-Brown. Fantastic rugby from the Chiefs here who look to take back the lead. Cruden misses the kick however and the Crusaders still lead by one point.

CRU 6-0 CHF

17mins: There is some movement from the Chiefs bench as Stephen 'Beaver' Donald comes on for Sam McNicol. Ryan Crotty not looking too flash either as he looks to come off for possibly a concussion test. Mataele comes on for the All Blacks midfielder.

CRU 6-0 CHF

15 mins: Mackenzie makes a darting run through the Crusaders defensive line around the half way mark before the Chiefs move the ball wide to the left. They manage to make it around 10 metres out before the ref penalises the Chiefs for playing th ball on the ground. Crusaders ball again.

CRU 6-0 CHF

12 mins: Mackenzie takes a beauty of a catch after a bomb from Mo'unga but the Chiefs are again pinged for a penalty right in front of the posts. Mo'unga lines it up and makes no mistake. Crusaders have the early lead here by 6 points to nil.

CRU 3-0 CHF

10 mins: Mo'unga lines up the kick and its good! Crusaders get the first points on the board.

CRU 0-0 CHF

8 mins: Michael Leitch gives away a penalty and now the Crusders put themselves 5 metres out from the Chiefs line after a good kick. The line-out is good as they begin to move the ball wide with the referee giving the Canterbury side advantage. Mo'unga decides to have a cheeky DROP GOAL but misses they instead get another penalty.

CRU 0-0 CHF

6 mins: The following line-out is good for the Crusaders as they clear again after this early pressure from the Chiefs who have again camped themselves near the 22.

CRU 0-0 CHF

4 mins: Aaron Cruden makes a cheeky little chip near the halfway line and regathers before the Chiefs lose the ball inside the Crusaders' half. Chiefs building some phases now near the halfway mark after they regain possesion before Cruden makes a monstrous kick near the Crusaders' 5metre line.

2 min: Some nervy moments here for the Chiefs as James Lowe cannons a clearance inside the Chiefs 22 into the back of a teammate, they later clear before the Crusaders come roaring forward.

KICK-OFF: Richie Mo'unga gets us underway here for this New Zealand Super Rugby derby in Suva.

PRE-MATCH

For the second year in a row the Chiefs and Crusaders are bringing Super Rugby to the Pacific.

In the same encounter last year, the Chiefs emerged 23-13 winners with the "home" side no doubt looking for a similar result to end the Crusaders' unbeaten 2017 campaign.

The Crusaders welcome their captain, Sam Whitelock, back into the starting side, with the All Blacks lock having missed the last few weeks due to suspension.

The Chiefs on the other hand are without second five Charlie Ngatai, who misses this weeks match after his struggles with a concussion suffered nearly a year ago.

The one-Test All Black has been suffering headaches.

TEAMS

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Tim Nanai-Williams, 13. Sam McNicol, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. James Lowe, 10. Aaron Cruden (c), 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8. Michael Leitch, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Mitchell Brown, 5. Brodie Retallick, 4. Dominic Bird, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Nathan Harris, 1. Kane Hames.

Reserves: 16. Hike Elliot, 17. Sigfried Fisi'ihoi, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Taleni Seu, 20. Liam Messam, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Stephen Donald, 23. Shaun Stevenson.

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Jordan Taufua, 7. Matt Todd, 6. Pete Samu, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Luke Romano, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.