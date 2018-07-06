 

Watch: Crusaders present Wyatt Crockett with beautiful taiaha to commemorate 200th Super Rugby cap

The Crusaders have the inside running to defend their Super Rugby title after securing top spot for the finals with a 45-22 win over the Highlanders.

Crockett is the first player in history to reach the milestone.
Source: SKY

On a big night in Christchurch for Crusaders greats Kieran Read and Wyatt Crockett, their team clinched the coveted home advantage throughout the play- offs with a round to spare.

The home side notched an 11th straight win, scoring five tries to three.

The scores were blown out by Richie Mo'unga's kicking boot.

The Crusaders playmaker finished with 25 points and was the game's dominant figure in the second spell, scoring a brilliant long-range try and setting up another to George Bridge.

However, the night belonged to Crockett, who became the first player to make 200 Super Rugby appearances.

The 35-year-old put in an unexpectedly long shift, introduced off the bench in the fifth minute following injury to All Blacks prop Joe Moody.

Also in the limelight was No.8 and All Blacks captain Kieran Read, who played his first meaningful game since undergoing surgery in December.

Read was solid until being replaced early in the second spell.

The scoreline matched the Highlanders' 45-22 loss to the Chiefs last week as their record sunk to 9-6.

They are guaranteed to have a quarter-final on the road in the opening round of the play-offs, regardless the result of their home clash with the Melbourne Rebels next week.

The Crusaders pushed their lead back out before heading to the sheds with a slick final play.

