Watch: Crusaders lose two to finish Cheetahs mauling with 13-men

The Crusaders had to finish their 48-21 victory over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein with just 13 on the field, after yellow cards to halfback Mitch Hunt and captain Sam Whitelock.

Sam Whitelock and Mitch Hunt were both shown yellow cards in the final minutes of the 48-21 win.
Whitelock was shown the first yellow, after his elbow connected with the face of Cheetahs' prop Charles Marais.

Hunt was shown another yellow just minutes later, after cynical play on defence at the breakdown.

Regardless, the Crusaders were still able to romp home to pick up their ninth win in a row this season.

After grabbing three tries against the Stormers last week, Bridge struck thrice again against the Cheetahs.
The Crusaders first-five almost singlehandedly stole the show in the 48-21 win.
