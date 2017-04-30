Watch: Crusaders lose two to finish Cheetahs mauling with 13-men

The Crusaders had to finish their 48-21 victory over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein with just 13 on the field, after yellow cards to halfback Mitch Hunt and captain Sam Whitelock.

Whitelock was shown the first yellow, after his elbow connected with the face of Cheetahs' prop Charles Marais.

Hunt was shown another yellow just minutes later, after cynical play on defence at the breakdown.