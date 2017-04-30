Watch: Crusaders hat-trick hero George Bridge picks up second treble in two weeks

 

Crusaders winger George Bridge picked up his second hat trick in a row, grabbing three tries in the 48-21 win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

After grabbing three tries against the Stormers last week, Bridge struck thrice again against the Cheetahs.
Source: SKY

Having scored a treble in the victory over the Stormers in Christchurch last week, Bridge opened his account in the 34th minute, diving over after busting through the Cheetahs' line.

His second try came after a brilliant cross-field kick from Richie Mo'unga allowed him to score, before the third came in the 69th minute, beating the last defender on a classic overlap.

Sam Whitelock and Mitch Hunt were both shown yellow cards in the final minutes of the 48-21 win.
Source: SKY
The Crusaders first-five almost singlehandedly stole the show in the 48-21 win.
Source: SKY

