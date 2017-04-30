Watch: Crusaders hat-trick hero George Bridge picks up second treble in two weeks

Source:
Crusaders winger George Bridge picked up his second hat trick in a row, grabbing three tries in the 48-21 win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.
Having scored a treble in the victory over the Stormers in Christchurch last week, Bridge opened his account in the 34th minute, diving over after busting through the Cheetahs' line.
His second try came after a brilliant cross-field kick from Richie Mo'unga allowed him to score, before the third came in the 69th minute, beating the last defender on a classic overlap.
