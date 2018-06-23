 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Crusaders halfback scores seven-point 'Power Try' in World Series Rugby demolition of Western Force

share

Source:

AAP

The Crusaders have scored the first Power Try of World Series Rugby, pummelling the Western Force 44-8 in front of 14,259 fans at nib Stadium.

Mitchell Drummond scored the first seven pointer in the tournament's history as his side won 44-8 in Perth.
Source: SKY

Scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond scored the seven-point try in the sixth minute after the Crusaders launched a successful attack from within their defensive 22m.

No team was able to score a Power Try in the previous three WSR matches.

The Force fought valiantly against the defending Super Rugby champions and trailed by just eight points at halftime.

But they couldn't go the distance against a Crusaders side who still oozed talent despite missing their All Blacks stars.

The Force managed just one try for the night, while the Crusaders ran in six.

The Crusaders' squad boasted more than 700 games of Super Rugby experience and included former All Blacks Israel Dagg and Wyatt Crockett.

"It was a great fight. It was hotly contested and it was physical," Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said.

"We've played a lot of high-level rugby in the last six months, so we just thought maybe our fitness got us through.

"It was an awesome spectacle. The energy we got from the crowd (was big)."

The visitors started the better of the two sides, with a long-range attack finding its way to Drummond to touch down for the Power Try.

The Force hit back through Ian Prior in the 10th minute, with the try set up by a crash-and-bash run from debutant winger Masivesi Dakuwaqa.

Dakuwaqa, who won an Olympic gold medal for Fiji's Sevens side in 2016, is severely vision impaired in his left eye after a rubber-band mishap in primary school.

The 24-year-old put in an impressive display for the Force but the home side had to defend for long stretches.

"There's disappointment there," Force coach Tim Sampson said.

"We were probably pressured there to playing out of our systems but the way the game finished we showed a lot of grit and that's the character of this team.

"We never take a backwards step and that was evident in the last quarter of the game."

Related

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

00:14
2
Mitchell Drummond scored the first seven pointer in the tournament's history as his side won 44-8 in Perth.

Watch: Crusaders halfback scores seven-point 'Power Try' in World Series Rugby demolition of Western Force

01:05
3
The All Blacks coach says tough ref calls are all part of rugby.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen calls for French to quit complaining about referees

00:28
4
The veteran lock was a hit with the kids as he strapped up at the ABs captain run in Dunedin.

Watch: Future Black Fern? All Blacks skipper Sam Whitelock gives Ben Smith's curious daughter rugby tips

00:15
5
Buckman set up his centre Rob Thompson with a simple try after a surge down the right flank in his team’s 29-10 victory in Invercargill.

Richard 'Barracuda' Buckman ignites late attack as Highlanders outclass plucky French Barbarians in Invercargill

00:15
Buckman set up his centre Rob Thompson with a simple try after a surge down the right flank in his team’s 29-10 victory in Invercargill.

Richard 'Barracuda' Buckman ignites late attack as Highlanders outclass plucky French Barbarians in Invercargill

The Highlanders defeated the French Barbarians 29-10 at Rugby Park in Invercargill tonight.

04:01
In the latest edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: History in Cook Islands election, and controversy at Utah graduation

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region. 1 NEWS.


00:24
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

There were 71 passengers onboard the plane when an engine failed.

02:19
Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten started Give a Kid a Blanket in 2015.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

Hundreds of Kiwis have donated to Give a Kid a Blanket since it started in 2015, providing warmth for thousands of children and families living rough in Auckland.

01:43
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Saturday is the day for outdoor plans, but brace for rain and snow in the south from Sunday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 