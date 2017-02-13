Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

Israel Dagg has announced his rugby future this morning, stating he will be staying in New Zealand for three more years.

The All Blacks winger said on social media yesterday he had signed a contract without indicating who with, but returned to his Instagram account this morning to confirm his three year deal with the Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby.

The 28-year-old had reportedly been chased by French rugby club Toulon as well as Irish side Leinster but has also spoken in the past about how much the black jersey means to him.

"There's no doubt that there were some attractive offers to consider," Dagg said.

"But at the end of the day I love my life here in New Zealand with my family, friends and team mates and I'm not ready to give that up.

"I still feel blessed every time I pull on the jersey for the All Blacks, Crusaders or Magpies so I consider it an honour to be able to keep working hard to earn that right for the next three years."

His deal will see him stay in New Zealand through until 2019.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says Dagg's decision is fantastic news.

"To have a player of Israel's ability and versatility re-sign is a major lift for all levels of New Zealand Rugby.

"We appreciate the decision 'Izzy' and his wife Daisy have made and to be able to plan the future, knowing that we'll have him involved makes life so much easier for us all, and we look forward to the challenges ahead."

The announcement follows fellow All Blacks back Ben Smith's decision to remain in New Zealand despite lucrative overseas offers.

The hype around the Crusaders back comes following a stellar comeback season last year after a disappointing 2015 saw him miss selections for the All Blacks' 2015 World Cup squad.