 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Israel Dagg has announced his rugby future this morning, stating he will be staying in New Zealand for three more years.

Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.
Source: izzy_dagg / Instagram

The All Blacks winger said on social media yesterday he had signed a contract without indicating who with, but returned to his Instagram account this morning to confirm his three year deal with the Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby.

The 28-year-old had reportedly been chased by French rugby club Toulon as well as Irish side Leinster but has also spoken in the past about how much the black jersey means to him.

Reporters wanted to know what makes Barrett the world’s best player but Dagg had a zinger of an answer to spark their friendly rivalry again.
Source: 1 NEWS

"There's no doubt that there were some attractive offers to consider," Dagg said.

"But at the end of the day I love my life here in New Zealand with my family, friends and team mates and I'm not ready to give that up.

"I still feel blessed every time I pull on the jersey for the All Blacks, Crusaders or Magpies so I consider it an honour to be able to keep working hard to earn that right for the next three years."

His deal will see him stay in New Zealand through until 2019.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says Dagg's decision is fantastic news.

"To have a player of Israel's ability and versatility re-sign is a major lift for all levels of New Zealand Rugby.

"We appreciate the decision 'Izzy' and his wife Daisy have made and to be able to plan the future, knowing that we'll have him involved makes life so much easier for us all, and we look forward to the challenges ahead."

The announcement follows fellow All Blacks back Ben Smith's decision to remain in New Zealand despite lucrative overseas offers.

The veteran outside back said positive thinking played a big part in cementing a spot in the 2016 All Blacks team.
Source: 1 NEWS

The hype around the Crusaders back comes following a stellar comeback season last year after a disappointing 2015 saw him miss selections for the All Blacks' 2015 World Cup squad.

Dagg has collected 61 Test caps since debuting in New Plymouth against Ireland in 2010.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

00:16
2
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

00:10
3
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.

Watch: Liam Messam, say hello to my shoulder! Rampaging Tongan Thor gets fortnight off for brutal head hit


00:28
4
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Video: Kiwi sprinter gives Usain Bolt a run for his money in 150m race

00:16
5
Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.

Flashback: Blockbuster Sione Lauaki sends Richie McCaw flying with unstoppable fend to the face

00:29
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.


01:27
After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.

Good news! No new whale strandings reported on Farewell Spit, Project Jonah scaling back operation

After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.


00:16
Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.

Flashback: Blockbuster Sione Lauaki sends Richie McCaw flying with unstoppable fend to the face

Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.


01:19
The new Prime Minister happily attended yesterday's Big Gay Out, but previously voted against same-sex marriage.

'I'm not going to get into a theological debate' - Jack Tame grills PM on changing views on gay marriage

Bill English happily attended Big Gay Out, but previously voted against same-sex marriage.

02:13
Keith Wiffin is one of thousands of vulnerable New Zealanders who was abused while in state care, as calls increase for an inquiry.

'I'll be scarred for life' - brave Kiwi opens up on abuse he suffered while in state care

Keith Wiffin is one of thousands of vulnerable New Zealanders who was abused while in state care, as calls increase for an inquiry.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ