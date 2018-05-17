Watch: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson cracks a funny after 1 NEWS reporter nearly taken out by high ball

Source:
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson had the media in stitches at his side's training today, cracking a joke at 1 NEWS' Matt Hall-Smith's expense after nearly being taken out by a high ball.
With the media gathered around Robertson, an unnamed Crusader fired a bomb straight up into the Christchurch sky, narrowly avoiding their coach.
As the calamity died down, Robertson was quick to single out Matt before ribbing him with:
"That ball would have blown up hitting that hair-do of yours!"
It's not the first time a 1 NEWS sports reporter has been in the firing line, with Stephen Stuart finding himself on the end of some kicks while covering the British and Irish Lions tour last year.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport