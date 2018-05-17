Watch: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson cracks a funny after 1 NEWS reporter nearly taken out by high ball

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson had the media in stitches at his side's training today, cracking a joke at 1 NEWS' Matt Hall-Smith's expense after nearly being taken out by a high ball.

With the media gathered around Robertson, an unnamed Crusader fired a bomb straight up into the Christchurch sky, narrowly avoiding their coach.

As the calamity died down, Robertson was quick to single out Matt before ribbing him with:

"That ball would have blown up hitting that hair-do of yours!"