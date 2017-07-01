 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: 'Continue doing it!' Warren Gatland challenges petty media for more personal attacks to inspire fired-up Lions

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Warren Gatland has a simple message for all the personal attacks and blown-out-of-proportion stories - "continue doing it".

The Lions coach says it's water off a duck's back for him but it's only helping his team gain momentum.
Source: 1 NEWS

The British and Irish Lions coach has been in the spotlight throughout the entire Lions Tour, but that attention took a dark turn this past week after Gatland was at the centre of personal attacks from some NZ media.

Gatland has been challenged by reporters and fellow coaches alike for his approach to the tour and coaching style but those remarks were taken a step further following the Lions's 31-all draw with the Hurricanes on Tuesday with the Lions coach appearing as a clown caricature the next morning.

Backlash from the New Zealand public and British media ensued, but Gatland simply said at the time it was "water off a duck's back" to him.

What he failed to mention though, was that it was inspiring his team.

"There's no doubt the last couple of weeks in terms of the criticism and personal attacks has been tough to take, not so much for myself because that's apart of sport, but for family members," he said.

"Ironically, the thing about Kiwis and the New Zealand public - they're probably the most fairest people you'll come across and whoever's been doing it, they would have no idea how that's galvanised us as a group and the amount of support I've had and the team's had form Kiwis.

"There's a huge proportion of Lions fans and Kiwis wanting us to do well because they think it's a little unfair...it's actually been, ironically, a huge positive so whoever's been doing that, please continue to that because it's not working and it's probably actually been great for us."

Gatland's Lions beat the All Blacks 24-21 tonight in Wellington to force a series-deciding third Test at Eden Park next Saturday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:00
1
The All Blacks coach didn't care for going over the finer details of the game-changing call.

Watch: 'The impact is pretty obvious' - Stone-cold Steve Hansen bluntly answers questions surrounding SBW's red card

00:20
2
The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

As it happened: Lions keep series alive with thrilling win over 14-man All Blacks

00:20
3
The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

Sonny Bill Williams sees RED after cynical no-arms hit on Anthony Watson early on against Lions

01:29
4
The Lions coach says it's water off a duck's back for him but it's only helping his team gain momentum.

Watch: 'Continue doing it!' Warren Gatland challenges petty media for more personal attacks to inspire fired-up Lions

00:26
5
The Warriors star was at his pinpoint-passing best in first 10 minutes of the match.

As it happened: Warriors blow early lead as Manly stack on 26 unanswered points to win in wet Perth conditions

00:29
In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

'Mom, dad, there's a bear in my room' – bear crashes through boy's bedroom window

In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

00:31
A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of President Trump with the President of South

'You guys are getting worse' – President Trump tells off press during photo op scuffle at White House

A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of the two leaders.

Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

The couple have reportedly trademarked the twins names.

00:14
Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the plane they were on crashed into a highway in California.

Video: The moment a small plane crashes into a US motorway and bursts into flames

Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the crash.

Back to Basics: How to organise a healthy lunch box for school

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives some helpful tips on tackling that daily task parents wish they could avoid - packing the school lunch box.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ