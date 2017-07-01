Watch: 'Continue doing it!' Warren Gatland challenges petty media for more personal attacks to inspire fired-up Lions

Warren Gatland has a simple message for all the personal attacks and blown-out-of-proportion stories - "continue doing it".

The British and Irish Lions coach has been in the spotlight throughout the entire Lions Tour, but that attention took a dark turn this past week after Gatland was at the centre of personal attacks from some NZ media.

Gatland has been challenged by reporters and fellow coaches alike for his approach to the tour and coaching style but those remarks were taken a step further following the Lions's 31-all draw with the Hurricanes on Tuesday with the Lions coach appearing as a clown caricature the next morning.

Backlash from the New Zealand public and British media ensued, but Gatland simply said at the time it was "water off a duck's back" to him.

What he failed to mention though, was that it was inspiring his team.

"There's no doubt the last couple of weeks in terms of the criticism and personal attacks has been tough to take, not so much for myself because that's apart of sport, but for family members," he said.

"Ironically, the thing about Kiwis and the New Zealand public - they're probably the most fairest people you'll come across and whoever's been doing it, they would have no idea how that's galvanised us as a group and the amount of support I've had and the team's had form Kiwis.

"There's a huge proportion of Lions fans and Kiwis wanting us to do well because they think it's a little unfair...it's actually been, ironically, a huge positive so whoever's been doing that, please continue to that because it's not working and it's probably actually been great for us."