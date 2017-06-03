Watch: Christchurch erupts as last minute drop goal hands Crusaders win over Highlanders

Source:
The Crusaders have stolen the unlikeliest of victories against the Highlanders, with replacement first five Mitchell Hunt kicking an extra time drop goal to seal a 25-22 win in Christchurch.
Having led 19-10 at halftime, the Crusaders succumbed to the Highlanders in the second half, down 22-19 going into the final minutes.
Hunt kicked a penalty to bring the scores to 22-all, before missing another kick that could have seen the Crusaders claim the win earlier.
The Crusaders managed to keep the ball alive well after the full time siren, before Hunt stepped up to kick the winning points and earn his side their 14th straight win.
