Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

Christchurch Boys High School have won this afternoon's cross-town rivalry First XV clash with Christ's College.

The annual fixture drew another strong crowd to Chirst's College but it was the visitors who ultimately walked away the victors thanks to a 32-16 scoreline.

The teams exchanged haka prior to kickoff and were locked in a tight contest at half time 12-10.

But Christchurch Boys found another gear in the second half, sparked by a strong run from No.8 Corban Harding who beat a pair of defenders with a step and fend before offloading to winger Yoji Yabe who managed to score with a dive for the corner any professional would be proud of.

Christchurch Boys kept the scoreboard ticking over with a couple of penalties before putting the result out of reach with a late try.

The fixture is seen as a major event in both secondary schools' calenders with the annual match dating back over 100 years to the first game in 1892 - a game Christ's College won 34-0.

However since then the fixture has been mostly dominated by Christchurch Boys who have won 85 times compared to Christ's 43 - there have been nine draws.