 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Christchurch Boys High School have won this afternoon's cross-town rivalry First XV clash with Christ's College.

Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.
Source: SKY

The annual fixture drew another strong crowd to Chirst's College but it was the visitors who ultimately walked away the victors thanks to a 32-16 scoreline.

The teams exchanged haka prior to kickoff and were locked in a tight contest at half time 12-10.

But Christchurch Boys found another gear in the second half, sparked by a strong run from No.8 Corban Harding who beat a pair of defenders with a step and fend before offloading to winger Yoji Yabe who managed to score with a dive for the corner any professional would be proud of.

Christchurch Boys kept the scoreboard ticking over with a couple of penalties before putting the result out of reach with a late try.

The fixture is seen as a major event in both secondary schools' calenders with the annual match dating back over 100 years to the first game in 1892 - a game Christ's College won 34-0.

However since then the fixture has been mostly dominated by Christchurch Boys who have won 85 times compared to Christ's 43 - there have been nine draws.

This year's fixture had added weight to it after Christ's snapped a 16-year losing streak last year with a 16-15 win.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:48
1
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse NZ coach Anthony Peden, who has stepped down, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

2
Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward and former Manu Samoa player Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu.

'It should be scrapped': Sir Clive Woodward moans about Babas' game after England's 60 point hiding, ex-Manu Samoa star labels him a cry baby

3
Brandon Paenga-Amosa. NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds, 2018 Super Rugby round 9. Sydney Cricket Ground Saturday 14 April 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

From garbage collector to Wallaby: The Cinderella story of an Auckland-born hooker's rapid rise to international rugby

00:15
4
Braden Holtby's dive won Washington the game as they levelled the series.

Watch: Goalie's insane late save lifts Capitals to series levelling win in NHL's Stanley Cup

5
Sam Cane of the Chiefs scores. Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

'It's a big boost having Sam back' - Chiefs name unchanged starting XV for Crusaders clash as Cane returns on the bench

Armed police responding to incident in Waikato town of Putaruru

An eyewitness told 1 NEWS a person came to his work place claiming there were gunshots at a nearby marae.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.

01:10
Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on SH94 today.

Watch: Aerial footage shows tourist bus lying flipped on side of road after serious crash on black ice near Te Anau

Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on SH94 today.

00:27
The Chinese victim suffered second degree burns in the attack and could take another two years to recover.

Man who poured boiling water over Hastings co-worker's head for taking a slice of sausage deported

The incident, that was caught on camera, took place in the lunch room of a Turners and Growers pack house in Whakatu, near Hastings, in July 2015.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 