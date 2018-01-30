Watch: Chiefs stars hit the gym as Super Rugby pre-season heats up

Source:
The Chiefs are taking their Super Rugby pre-season to the next level, hitting the gym in 30 degree heat in Hamilton today.
Ahead of their season opener next month, the likes of Brad Weber and Damian McKenzie were leaving nothing in the tank to get into shape before Super Rugby begins.
The Chiefs, who last won the Super Rugby title in 2013, will be looking to get back to their lofty heights under new coach Colin Cooper.
The Hamilton side begin their season with a clash against last season's defending champions - the Crusaders - in Christchurch on February 24.
