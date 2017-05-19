Watch: Chiefs star James Lowe uses football skills to make most of horrendous handling error by Crusaders rival

Although the Chiefs lost the blockbusting New Zealand derby against the Crusaders 31-24 in Fiji, they did lead the competition's unbeaten side coming into the first half after this skillful try from James Lowe that showed off more than just his rugby abilities.

George Bridge had a moment to forget, taught a schoolboy rugby lesson - never trust the bounce of a rugby ball.

Aaron Cruden's deep kick bounced cruelly for Bridge and matter were made worse when his attempt to recover the ball saw him drop the ball into the feet of James Lowe.