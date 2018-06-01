Watch: Chiefs show off cricket skills with sneaky indoor bash

Source:
Several Chiefs stars showcased their cross-code abilities earlier in the week, with a game of indoor cricket in among the Super Rugby side.
With the likes of Brad Weber, Liam Messam and Charlie Ngatai all having a go with bat and ball, the Chiefs showed off their all-round capabilities, as they prepare to face the Crusaders in Hamilton this weekend.
Ngatai in particular showed off some impeccable talent, dangerous with the bat in hand, before rolling his arm over towards Messam.
