 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Chiefs show off cricket skills with sneaky indoor bash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Several Chiefs stars showcased their cross-code abilities earlier in the week, with a game of indoor cricket in among the Super Rugby side.

Brad Weber, Liam Messam and Charlie Ngatai geared up for a spontaneous game of cricket.
Source: 1 NEWS

With the likes of Brad Weber, Liam Messam and Charlie Ngatai all having a go with bat and ball, the Chiefs showed off their all-round capabilities, as they prepare to face the Crusaders in Hamilton this weekend.

Ngatai in particular showed off some impeccable talent, dangerous with the bat in hand, before rolling his arm over towards Messam.

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


00:14
2
The Kiwi bowler shone with the bat in the hurricane relief charity match.

Watch: Mitchell McClenaghan belts monstrous six in World XI T20 clash with Windies

3
Jarryd Hayne

Rape lawsuit against Jarryd Hayne appears headed for sensational US jury trial

00:32
4
The two sides will meet in Super Rugby this Friday night.

Chiefs to topple Crusaders, Highlanders to stun Hurricanes: 1 NEWS NOW's expert Super Rugby picks

02:05
5
Coach Scott Robertson said he spoke with Samu about the decision and helped him through it.

New Zealand Rugby demand Australia pay $50,000 for Pete Samu's release - report

PM Jacinda Ardern gave a clever response to her minister at the launch of the renamed forestry service.

Government inject $46 million into Northland economy: boost jobs, new state housing project, investment in Auckland to Whangarei rail

"The region is on the right track, but there is still more work to be done," the PM said.

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

Four-year-old Kosmo sustained a 4cm cut to the throat, narrowly missing his carotid artery, in a family harm call out.


03:38
Sean Lyons of Netsafe says teens are often put under pressure to share explicit imagery of themselves, which has police concerned about the consequences.

Netsafe warns NZ teens under increased pressure to provide nude selfies: 'pretty alarming stuff'

Hawke's Bay Police have reported a stark increase in the number of images being shared in the region.

Two years on, another review into NZ building standards is launched after first went nowhere

Documents released under the OIA show only a single, three-page document resulted from the previous review.

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 