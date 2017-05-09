 

Watch: Chiefs jokester Lelia Masaga gets teammates McKenzie, Messam and Cruden squealing with funny scare-cam prank

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Chiefs jokester Lelia Masaga has played a humorous prank on teammates after training, with the former All Blacks winger donning a ghillie suit and waiting in bushes to spook players walking past.

Masaga spooked all who passed him after training – except for a stone-cold Stephen Donald who didn't even flinch.
Source: Chiefs TV

Masaga, who rejoined the Chiefs this season after playing rugby in Japan for four years, jumped out of bushes wearing the suit as well as a GoPro camera to capture his teammates' reactions.

The results from the scare session were shared to the Chiefs' social media account today, with fans entertained by reactions given from stars like Damian McKenzie, Aaron Cruden and Liam Messam.

One fan favourite though, Stephen 'Beaver' Donald, spotted the camouflaged Chief from a mile away and didn't even flinch when Masaga jumped out of the bushes.

"See, this is why Stephen Donald is a Legend. He sees things coming on and off the field!" one fan said.

The Chiefs have a bye this week from Super Rugby action before taking on the Crusaders in Fiji for round 13.
 

Top
