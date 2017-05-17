 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Chiefs deliver soulful hymn during solemn Fijian welcome ceremony

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Chiefs have touched down in Fiji ahead of their game with the Crusaders and are already showing their knowledge and respect for the Pacific nation's culture after singing a hymn during their welcoming ceremony.

The burly Waikato-based team showed a softer side ahead of Friday night’s game in Suva against the Crusaders.
Source: Fijivillage CFL / YouTube

The Waikato-based team sung to locals during the ceremony while co-captains Sam Cane and Aaron Cruden along with coach Dave Rennie sat at the front alongside village leaders.

The Chiefs, who have only one loss this Super Rugby season, face the undefeated Crusaders on Friday night in Suva.

The Cantabrians also enjoyed a traditional Fijian welcome with fullback Israel Dagg caught enjoying kava as it was passed around his team, much to the amusement of Fijian teammate Seta Tamanivalu.

The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.
Source: Fijivillage CFL / YouTube

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.

Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

00:30
2
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

00:29
3
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

00:35
4
The Chiefs’ second five made a return to competitive rugby today, lacing up the boots in Otorohanga.

Concussion-prone All Blacks back Charlie Ngatai scratched from Chiefs' side after more headaches


00:34
5
The Blues coach says their star second-five is desperate to get back to full fitness after his head knock.

SBW's return confirmed as Blues name deadly backline for fight to keep playoff hopes alive


00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.

01:59
New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

'Unique and rare': Artefacts dating back thousands of years back on show in Christchurch

New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

00:27
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

The 20-year-old Kiwi talked to Rolling Stone about mourning her teen years and adulthood.

04:04
Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

'This is particularly special because it took so long to write' - author who spent 13 years creating novel that's now won top NZ book award

Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ