Watch: Chiefs deliver soulful hymn during solemn Fijian welcome ceremony

The Chiefs have touched down in Fiji ahead of their game with the Crusaders and are already showing their knowledge and respect for the Pacific nation's culture after singing a hymn during their welcoming ceremony.

The Waikato-based team sung to locals during the ceremony while co-captains Sam Cane and Aaron Cruden along with coach Dave Rennie sat at the front alongside village leaders.

The Chiefs, who have only one loss this Super Rugby season, face the undefeated Crusaders on Friday night in Suva.