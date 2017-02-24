 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Chiefs conjure magical set piece try off lineout to bamboozle slow Highlanders

share

Source:

NZN

The Chiefs have broken a three-year Super Rugby drought against the Highlanders, opening their 2017 campaign with an unlikely 24-15 victory.

The magical try was the third for the Chiefs and gave them a vital 12 point lead over the Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash.
Source: SKY

Despite never looking the better side in Dunedin, the Chiefs pulled three tries from nowhere, including two James Lowe intercepts, to claim a bonus point.

The Highlanders will rue wasted opportunities on home turf after holding 59 per cent of the ball and making almost 300 more metres.

Playmakers Lima Sopoaga and Aaron Smith couldn't get their side over the line, while a concussion ended skipper Ben Smith's night early.

The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.
Source: SKY

They'll look to regroup ahead of their tussle next week against the Crusaders, while the Chiefs will host the Blues.

"It was a good test for us, I thought the new guys debuting for us really stepped up today," Chiefs skipper Aaron Cruden said.

"The signs were good when we got breached, our scramble was good but it's going to be a hard old season if we don't build phases and hold onto the ball."

The first half was one-way traffic, yet the Hurricanes managed to shoot themselves in the foot twice despite enjoying all the possession.

A Sopoaga penalty goal opened the scoring, before Maori All Blacks winger Lowe capitalised on a comedy of errors in the ninth minute to claim the lead.

Test midfielder Malakai Fekitoa threw an errant flick pass, which Aaron Smith collected off the turf and threw straight into the arms of Lowe to score.

The 24-year-old Lowe repeated the trick eight minutes later by pinching a Waisake Naholo pass to score down the left edge.

The Chiefs winger pressured the Highlanders early with his pace and his hungry hands were rewarded twice for his efforts.
Source: SKY

Rattled, the Highlanders had more reason to moan after Smith came down from contesting a high ball and banged his head, exiting with concussion.

Sopoaga reduced the arrears with two late-half penalty goals as the Highlanders turned the screws, but still went into the break 14-9 down.

Having made almost 70 more passes and 250 extra metres with the ball in the first half, Tony Brown's men returned for the second half with plenty of purpose.

Yet, the Chiefs scored again against the run of play, nabbing their third five-pointer after a lineout set-play sent hooker Hika Elliot into score.

The former All Blacks' rake threw short to Siate Tokolahi, who sneakily threw back to Elliot to scoot down the left edge and over the line.

Brown quickly acted, bringing in Test loosie Elliot Dixon for Liam Squire as the Highlanders continued to fruitlessly dominate territory and possession.

Two Sopoaga penalty goals and a Cruden three-pointer ensued as the Chiefs held on to secure a 24-15 triumph.

"Maybe just a little bit of nerves - maybe a little too keen," Sopoaga said.

"We'll debrief that over the weekend."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

00:30
2
The Chiefs winger pressured the Highlanders early with his pace and his hungry hands were rewarded twice for his efforts.

As it happened: James Lowe's pair of intercept tries the difference as Chiefs stun Highlanders in Dunedin

02:23
3
Urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport prompts All Blacks Sevens star to open up for first time.

'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything


00:29
4
The magical try was the third for the Chiefs and gave them a vital 12 point lead over the Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash.

Watch: Chiefs conjure magical set piece try off lineout to bamboozle slow Highlanders

00:39
5
Steve O'Keefe led the charge for Australia after claiming six wickets in just 24 balls on day two of their first Test against India in Pune.

Watch: 7 international wickets for just 11 runs! Indian batting order collapses tragically against Australian attack

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.

00:50
Two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui encourage the Maori Party co-leader to stay strong in politically motivated performance.

Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

Known for tongue-in-cheek political items, the group's action song today was no different.

05:19

Opinion: A nationwide lack of empathy with housing crisis

Seven Sharp reporter Kristin Hall reflects after covering the story of tenants living in run down Rotorua flats.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ