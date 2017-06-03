Watch: Chiefs blow Waratahs off the park in high scoring Hamilton thriller

The Chiefs have kept their Super Rugby play-off hopes alive, picking up a 46-31 win over the Waratahs in Hamilton.

Winger James Lowe grabbed a hat trick, while halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow picked up two tries of his own as the Chiefs celebrated Stephen Donald's 100th match in style.

FULLTIME: Chiefs 46 Waratahs 31

That's it! The Chiefs have resisted a spirited effort from the Waratahs for a bonus point win.

79 mins: Chiefs 46 Waratahs 31

TRY! Hat trick for James Lowe and surely that'll seal it! The winger grabs his third of the game, McKenzie adds the extra's.

75 mins: Chiefs 39 Waratahs 31

TRY! Another try from the Waratahs! Sekope Kepu of all players runs from the halfway line to score! He holds off Damian McKenzie before going over in the corner to score! Foley again has no issue with the kick, can the Waratahs snatch this game?!

74 mins: Chiefs 39 Waratahs 24

TRY! From the scrum, Cameron Clarke makes a break and splits the defence to score under the posts, Foley wastes no time in making the conversion as the Waratahs try to claw their way back into this match.

72 mins: Chiefs 39 Waratahs 17

The Waratahs with a scrum in a great position now. Michael Hooper is really leading from the front tonight. The Waratahs have had a whopping 73% possession so far in the second half.

64 mins: Chiefs 39 Waratahs 17

Yellow card! Handbags! The two sides are at each other! Liam Messam seems to be at the centre of the altercation with the Waratahs. The referee wants to check upstairs for any signs of foul play. After Messam's tackle on Cameron Clark, Bernard Foley has then taken out Messam, before Mitchell Brown rushes in to help his teammate. Paddy Ryan then rushes in to take out Brown. The TMO comes back and both Brown and Ryan are sent to the bin. Unnecessary from both sides, now down to 14 each for the next 10 minutes.

61 mins: Chiefs 39 Waratahs 17

TRY! The Chiefs grab another! Tawera Kerr-Barlow with his second of the night after a perfect offload from Stephen Donald. He races away to score, McKenzie again has no issue with the conversion.

58 mins: Chiefs 32 Waratahs 17

TRY! The Waratahs aren't going down without a fight! Skelton goes over after the Waratahs' forward pack proves too strong for the Chiefs'. Foley lines up another kick, and it's a good one! We've got a game on out hands now folks!

52 mins: Chiefs 32 Waratahs 10

TRY! The Waratahs grab one back! A loose pass from McKenzie is intercepted by Rob Horne, who races away to dart down under the posts. Foley with a kick from in front, and he's got it. Can the Waratahs conjure up something special here?

44 mins: Chiefs 32 Waratahs 3

TRY! No mercy from the Chiefs! They've scored twice in two minutes! This time Kerr-Barlow crosses over after a series of offloads from McKenzie, to Lienert-Brown to Lowe to Kerr-Barlow. This is turning into a night to forget for the Waratahs, McKenzie with another kick from the same spot, and it's the same result!

43 mins: Chiefs 25 Waratahs 3

TRY! Straight away the Chiefs are back into it! James Lowe grabs his second of the evening. A short lineout sees Retallick and Harris interchange passes. Tawera Kerr-Barlow fires a miracle pass out the back to put Lowe through for another try, what a start to the second half. McKenzie lines up the kick, and it's good!

41 mins: Chiefs 18 Waratahs 3

Bernard Foley starts the second half with a kick into the Chiefs' territory.

6:03pm

The Waratahs are the first back out on the park, they're still a man down for the start of the second half. The Chiefs will want to keep things going exactly the way they are, looking unfazed by their opposition in the first half.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 18 Waratahs 3

Penalty! The Waratahs trying to grab some points back before the break, they manage to win a penalty after Mitchell Brown doesn't roll away in the tackle. Bernard Foley wants to go for the lineout, before remembering that their hooker is in the bin. Hooper decides that Foley should take the shot at goal instead. Foley nails the kick, the Waratahs are on the board heading into the sheds.

38 mins: Chiefs 18 Waratahs 0

Yellow card! Silatolu Latu is sent to the bin after trying to trip McKenzie after trying to regather his own kick. Elsewhere, the Waratahs go close! Dean Mumm's through to score, before a last ditch tackle from a flying Kerr-Barlow. The Chiefs win the penalty on their own line too.

33 mins: Chiefs 18 Waratahs 0

TRY! What a try from the Chiefs! McKenzie and Lowe have been terrorising the Waratahs all night and they combine again here. Stephen Donald with the perfect kick over the top which catches Folau off-guard at the back. McKenzie gathers and cuts the Waratahs defence to pieces, before finding Lowe on the outside, with the winger going over in the corner. McKenzie lines up the kick, and he's missed it away to the left of the posts. Chiefs in command here.

30 mins: Chiefs 13 Waratahs 0

The Chiefs running the ball from inside their own half, Liam Messam throws a Benji Marshall-inspired flick pass out the back for James Lowe. Michael Hooper manages to win a penalty for the Warathas. Elsewhere, Toni Pulu looks in some real pain - but he's staying on for the home side!

21 mins: Chiefs 13 Waratahs 0

Penalty! The Chiefs scrum coming up trumps tonight. Kerr-Barlow takes the quick tap but runs straight into the ref! The Chiefs then opt for the shot at goal instead. McKenzie lines up another kick, and he's got it.

16 mins: Chiefs 10 Waratahs 0

TRY! The Chiefs grab the first try of the evening! Mitchell Brown with his first ever five-pointer in Super Rugby. Lienert-Brown slices through the Waratahs before finding the offload to James Lowe, who then gets a pass away to Brown who races away to score. McKenzie's kick is perfect this time to push the Chiefs' lead out to 10.

12 mins: Chiefs 3 Waratahs 0

Penalty! Chiefs get pinged and the Waratahs have an opportunity here to level the scores as Foley lines it up. But the Waratahs first five smacks it against the post! it remains 3-0 to the Chiefs.

10 mins: Chiefs 3 Waratahs 0

Penalty! Damian McKenzie gets the ball rolling for the Chiefs, he slots his first attempt of the night between the uprights.

5 mins: Chiefs 0 Waratahs 0

Liam Messam is down with blood pouring from his nose. Running repairs already for the Chiefs.

3 mins: Chiefs 0 Waratahs 0

A strong start from the Chefs, Aaron Cruden goes close after an incisive burst from Anton Lienert-Brown, he's bought down short of the line as the Chiefs look to apply pressure.

KICK OFF

Aaron Cruden gets the game underway with a perfectly placed kick into the Waratahs' territory.

5:04pm

Stephen Donald leads the Chiefs out in his 100th Super Rugby match, a true legend for the Waikato franchise, given a warm welcome by the crowd.

5:02pm

After an absolute thriller in Christchurch, we head north to Hamilton as the Chiefs take on the Waratahs. The visitors are the first out on the park.

PRE MATCH

After last week's draw away to the Blues, the Chiefs now need to get some wins on the board to keep their play-off hopes alive.

They'll be facing a Waratahs side that have had the better of them in recent showings, with the Sydney-siders winning six of the last seven meetings between the two.

Fringe All Blacks like Nathan Harris and Nepo Laulala can put their hands up for selection ahead of this months Test series with the Lions, while names like Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sam Cane are all but guaranteed to feature for Steve Hansen's side.

TEAMS

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Toni Pulu, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Stephen Donald, 11. James Lowe, 10. Aaron Cruden (c), 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8. Liam Messam, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Mitchell Brown, 5. Brodie Retallick, 4. Dominic Bird, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Nathan Harris, 1. Kane Hames.

Reserves: 16. Liam Polwart, 17. Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Taleni Seu, 20. Mitchell Karpik, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Tim Nanai-Williams, 23. Solomona Alaimalo.

Waratahs: 15. Israel Folau, 14. Taqele Naiyaravoro, 13. Rob Horne, 12. David Horwitz, 11. Cameron Clark, 10. Bernard Foley, 9. Jake Gordon, 8. Michael Wells, 7. Michael Hooper, 6. Ned Hanigan, 5. Will Skelton, 4. Dean Mumm, 3. Sekope Kepu, 2. Silatolu Latu, 1. Tom Robertson.