Watch: Chehoo! Welsh player laid flat by huge hit from Tongan fullback David Halaifonua

Tonga may have fallen to a disheartening defeat against Wales at Eden Park last night, but this tackle from David Halaifonua at least allowed fans to go home with something to smile about.

As Wales replacement Cory Allen received the ball and attacked the line, Halaifonua caught him in his sights and laid him flat on his back.

The hit was so devastating that the referee wanted to check for possible foul play, before deeming the tackle fair.